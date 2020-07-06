Louisville Football Recruiting Update: July 6, 2020

It has been yet another active week on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Cardinals football program. Between offering scholarships, landing commitments and recruits trimming their lists, head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. have had their hands full. Let's check out some of the latest news coming from the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Newest Scholarship Offers:

George Pettaway

Running Back - Four Star



5'11", 180lbs



Uncommitted (Class of 2022)

Top Schools

Jaylen Henderson - Quarterback

Henderson is the very definition of dual threat. In his junior year for Chaminade, he threw for 2,664 yards and 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions while completing 60.3% of his throws. On the ground, he rushed 111 times for 767 yards and five touchdowns to average 6.9 yards per carry. A 6-foot-3 & 205-pound prospect, Henderson is the No. 55 player in the state of California and the No. 21 dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 QB Jaylen Henderson

Jeffrey Bassa - Safety

The Cards might have already landed six defensive backs in the current recruiting cycle, but the versatility that Bassa brings on defense is something that the coaching staff is seeking. The 6-foot-1 & 198-pounds Kearns (UT) product can line up at either safety or outside linebacker, and also took reps at wide receiver & kick returner. The Salt Lake City native is ranked as the No. 7 player in the state of Utah and the No. 69 safety in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Jeffrey Bassa

Gi'Bran Payne - Running Back

The University of Louisville football program might be done searching for running backs in this recruiting cycle after the commitment of Trevion Cooley, but that isn't stopping the Cardinals from looking at additional ballcarriers long-term. A 5-foot-11 & 190-pound prospect hailing from Cincinnati, Payne is the No. 8 player in the state of Ohio, the No. 24 running back in the Class of 2022 and just outside the Top 200 at No. 206 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 RB Gi'Bran Payne

TJ Lewis - Quarterback

Louisville might only be taking a single quarterback in this class, but the competition to land that spot is starting to heat up with TJ Lewis trimming his list and still including the Cards. A 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect based out of Brunswick is the No. 27 dual threat QB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 79 prospect in the football-rich state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

Darian "Duce" Chestnut - Cornerback

Chestnut has good play recognition and closing speed while in zone coverage, and also can stay on a receiver's hip and contest jump balls while in man coverage. In his junior year for Camden HS he snagged five interceptions and logged 13 pass breakups, and also collected 47 total tackles. A 5-foot-11 & 185-pound prospect hailing from Camden, Chestnut is the No. 4 player in the state of New Jersey, the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 137 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 CB Duce Chestnut

Targets off the Board:

Isaiah Brevard - Wide Receiver

- The Cards has made the Top 10 for Brevard back in April, but he opted to commit to the Oregon Ducks.

Commits:

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce - Wide Receiver

The receiver to commit to the Cards, Huggins-Bruce is a run-after-catch specialist and uses his speed & agility to turn screen passes, slants and other underneath routes into six points with ease. A six-foot-one & 163-pound slot receiver, he is the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, the No. 91 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 549 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp