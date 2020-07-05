Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 CB Duce Chestnut

The current recruiting cycle for the University of Louisville football program might already be loaded with secondary talent, but the Cardinals still have their eyes on another big time target.

Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a four-star Class of 2021 cornerback who has been a longtime priority target for Scott Satterfield, announced his top eight schools Saturday with Louisville making the cut. Miami, Syracuse, Rutgers, Michigan, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Kansas are also in running for the Camden HS (NJ) product.

A 5-foot-11 & 185-pound prospect hailing from Camden, Chestnut is the No. 4 player in the state of New Jersey, the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 137 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

There's a reason that Chestnut is so highly regarded, and it's because he's your prototypical ball hawk. He has good play recognition and closing speed while in zone coverage, and also can stay on a receiver's hip and contest jump balls while in man coverage. In his junior year for Camden HS he snagged five interceptions and logged 13 pass breakups, and also collected 47 total tackles.

