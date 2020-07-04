Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Jeffrey Bassa

The University of Louisville football program have collected a large number of defensive assets for the 2021 recruiting class, and that amount could continue to grow as the Cardinals have made the top six for three-star Class of 2021 safety Jeffrey Bassa, he announced Friday.

Mostly West Coast teams are in the hunt for Bassa, as Arizona State, Utah, Oregon, Baylor, and Oklahoma State also made the cut alongside Louisville.

The Cards might have already landed six defensive backs in the current recruiting cycle, but the versatility that Bassa brings on defense is something that the coaching staff is seeking. The 6-foot-1 & 198-pounds Kearns (UT) product can line up at either safety or outside linebacker, and also took reps at wide receiver & kick returner.

The Salt Lake City native is ranked as the No. 7 player in the state of Utah and the No. 69 safety in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Jeffrey Bassa's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cards currently have nineteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

