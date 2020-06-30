Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 QB Jaylen Henderson

Matthew McGavic

Louisville is hoping to land at least one quarterback in the Class of 2021, and on Tuesday they inched a little closer to finding their signal caller of the future. Three-star quarterback Jaylen Henderson announced his top eight schools, with the Cardinals making the cut.

Mostly West Coast teams are in the hunt for Henderson, as Fresno State, Utah State, Boise State, San Diego State, New Mexico, Vanderbilt and Yale also made the cut alongside Louisville.

A 6-foot-3 & 205-pound prospect, Henderson is the No. 55 player in the state of California and the No. 21 dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Henderson is the very definition of dual threat. While in the pocket, the southpaw is adept at throwing long strikes in stride to his receiver or only to where his man can get them. He also can burn defenders with his legs, as he has a good first step in his scrambles and designed runs. In his junior year for Chaminade, he threw for 2,664 yards and 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions while completing 60.3% of his throws. On the ground, he rushed 111 times for 767 yards and five touchdowns to average 6.9 yards per carry.

Jaylen Henderson's Junior Year Highlights:

Louisville is in play for a few '21 QB products. Currently it's a two school battle with Syracuse for Justin Lamson, and TJ Lewis recently listed the Cards in his top ten. The Cards are also early favorites for Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Fame Deion Sanders.

The Cards currently have eighteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

