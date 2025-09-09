Report: Louisville LB Stanquan Clark to Miss Several Games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As expected, Stanquan Clark is set to miss a significant amount of time this season following an injury sustained this past weekend.
The star linebacker for the Louisville football program is "expected to be out a while" after suffering a broken right ankle in the Cardinals' 28-14 win against James Madison this past Friday night, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Zenitz added that it is the belief that Clark will be sidelined until "well into October."
With 7:54 left in the game, Clark made a tackle on JMU running back Jordan Fuller, with his right leg bending awkwardly and the weight coming down on his ankle. He sat on the turf for several minutes, and attempted to leave the field on his own power before needing assistance from the trainers. After spending several minutes in the injury tent, Clark was then carted off to the locker room, with a towel over his head.
After the game, head coach Jeff Brohm - who is someone that typically plays injury news close to the vest - openly speculated about the prognosis regarding Clark's injury.
"We'll know more tomorrow, but I can see him being out for an extensive period of time," Brohm said.
Losing Clark for an extended time is undoubtedly a massive blow to Louisville's defense, as he is coming off of a breakout 2024 season as a true sophomore. Starting all 13 games last season, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound inside backer's 76 overall tackles and eight tackles for loss were both second on the team to T.J. Quinn. Not to mention he also caught two interceptions, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups.
Clark finished the matchup against James Madison with six total tackles, including three for loss. He had just one tackle in one half of work in the season-opener against Eastern Kentucky last weekend.
