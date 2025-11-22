QB Miller Moss Still 'Questionable' on Louisville's Updated Injury Report vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now less than 24 hours away from the Louisville football program's final road trip of the 2025 season.
The Cardinals are marching into Dallas this week, and will attempt to shake off a two-game skid with a matchup against SMU in their ACC finale. Kickoff between UofL and SMU is set for Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST.
With it being this late in the season, both teams are fairly banged up. On Thursday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how injured both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for tomorrow's Louisville-SMU showdown.
On the Cardinals' side of things, this biggest storyline revolves around quarterback Miller Moss, as he was again listed as "questionable" on the updated report. However, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, it's trending towards Moss missing the game, with redshirt freshman Deuce Adams in line to get the start.
Additionally, not only is star running back Isaac Brown still out, Keyjuan Brown, who has earned the last two starts, was designated "out" on the initial injury report as well. On top of that, standout linebacker Antonio Watts is also "out" as well, and leading tackle linebacker T.J. Quinn is "probable."
As for the Mustangs, their injury news is much more positive. Quarterback Kevin Jennings, leading wide receivers Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson, tight end R.J. Maryland and defensive tackle Terry Webb, who were all listed in some form or fashion on the previous week's injury report, were all taken off this week's. Although rotational defensive end Cam Robertson is "questionable."
With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. SMU.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- RB #1 Isaac Brown
- LB #9 Antonio Watts
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- LB #43 Trent Carter
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
QUESTIONABLE
- QB #7 Miller Moss
- P #39 Carter Schwartz
PROBABLE
- LB #34 TJ Quinn
- TE #86 Jacob Stewart
SMU Mustangs
OUT
- DB #2 Zadian Gentry
- CB #15 La'Modrick Spencer
- LB #30 Kyle Ferm
- WR #45 Isaiah Robertson
- DE #58 Aakil Washington
- OL #77 Alex Woods
- DT #94 Jonathan Jefferson
QUESTIONABLE
- DE #9 Cameron Robertson
- CB #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
- LB #20 Justin Medlock
PROBABLE
- RB #24 Shaadie Clayton-Johnson
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky