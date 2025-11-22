Louisville Report

QB Miller Moss Still 'Questionable' on Louisville's Updated Injury Report vs. SMU

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Mustangs is less than 24 hours away.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now less than 24 hours away from the Louisville football program's final road trip of the 2025 season.

The Cardinals are marching into Dallas this week, and will attempt to shake off a two-game skid with a matchup against SMU in their ACC finale. Kickoff between UofL and SMU is set for Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST.

With it being this late in the season, both teams are fairly banged up. On Thursday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how injured both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for tomorrow's Louisville-SMU showdown.

On the Cardinals' side of things, this biggest storyline revolves around quarterback Miller Moss, as he was again listed as "questionable" on the updated report. However, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, it's trending towards Moss missing the game, with redshirt freshman Deuce Adams in line to get the start.

Additionally, not only is star running back Isaac Brown still out, Keyjuan Brown, who has earned the last two starts, was designated "out" on the initial injury report as well. On top of that, standout linebacker Antonio Watts is also "out" as well, and leading tackle linebacker T.J. Quinn is "probable."

As for the Mustangs, their injury news is much more positive. Quarterback Kevin Jennings, leading wide receivers Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson, tight end R.J. Maryland and defensive tackle Terry Webb, who were all listed in some form or fashion on the previous week's injury report, were all taken off this week's. Although rotational defensive end Cam Robertson is "questionable."

With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. SMU.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • LB #9 Antonio Watts
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • LB #43 Trent Carter
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

QUESTIONABLE

  • QB #7 Miller Moss
  • P #39 Carter Schwartz

PROBABLE

  • LB #34 TJ Quinn
  • TE #86 Jacob Stewart

SMU Mustangs

OUT

  • DB #2 Zadian Gentry
  • CB #15 La'Modrick Spencer
  • LB #30 Kyle Ferm
  • WR #45 Isaiah Robertson
  • DE #58 Aakil Washington
  • OL #77 Alex Woods
  • DT #94 Jonathan Jefferson

QUESTIONABLE

  • DE #9 Cameron Robertson
  • CB #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
  • LB #20 Justin Medlock

PROBABLE

  • RB #24 Shaadie Clayton-Johnson

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published |Modified
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football