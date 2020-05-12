Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 DE Ashton Gillotte

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top five for Class of 2021 defensive end Ashton Gillotte, he announced Tuesday.

In-conference rivals Duke and Pitt also made the cut, as did UCF and Vanderbilt. Gillotte also said that he will make a decision this weekend and announce it next week.

Listed as both a weak-side and strong-side defensive end by various recruiting services, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher from Boca Raton is ranked as the No. 189 player in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite.

One of the first things you notice on film is that GIllotte has incredible burst off the line of scrimmage. He specializes in shooting the gap & getting off blocks quickly, tracking down the ballcarrier before he even has a chance to leave the backfield. He has a background in both track and field as well as weightlifting, leading to some hard hitting tackles.

His combination of strength and speed certainly shows up on the stat sheet. In his junior season for the Boca Raton Bobcats, he collected 16.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Louisville currently boasts six commitments for the Class of 2021:

