What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 41-14 Win vs. Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. - For the first time since 2017, the Governor's Cup is coming back to the Derby City.
From the moment the ball was kicked off, the Louisville football program enforced their will over arch rival Kentucky, leaving Lexington with a 41-14. The Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats, which had been the longest since the rivalry was renewed in 1994.
"Great way to finish the season for our team, really proud of our effort," head coach Jeff Brohm said after the game. "Thought we came ready to play and follow up a good solid victory last week with another one. That's the way to finish the season. Proud of our guys.
"We worked through a little adversity during the season, without question, That's part of it. It'll be part of it every year. Try to play as clean as you possibly can, but football is football. When you play a good team, things are going to happen. Our guys hung together, they stuck together, they worked hard. our coaches continued to work through things, and we had a solid finish today. To finally get the Governor's Cup back and represent our university and bring it back to our fans, is really a great day for us, and we're really happy to get this victory."
Louisville out-gained Kentucky 486 yards to 328, including 256-to-107 in the first half alone. Running back Isaac Brown was named the game's MVP, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while breaking Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing record. The Cardinals' defense also forced five turnovers, with safety Tamarion McDonald logging both and interception and a forced fumble.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, defensive ends Ashton Gillotte and Ramon Puryear, plus running backs Isaac Brown and Duke Watson had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Defensive Ends Ashton Gillotte and Ramon Puryear
Running Backs Isaac Brown and Duke Watson
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
