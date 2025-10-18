Louisville Report

What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 24-21 Win at Miami

Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals and various players said after their win over the Canes.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

MIAMI - Howard Schenellenberger's boots are coming back to the Derby City.

Marching into South Florida for a primetime matchup with No. 2 Miami, the Louisville football program earned a massive statement, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with 24-21 victory.

"Definitely proud of our football team. Big win for us," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "I thought we prepared well for two weeks. Anytime you lose, it's not a lot of fun. But we've worked hard, and I thought we had a good plan, were ready to be aggressive and attack, and I thought we came ready to play."

Louisville's defense proved to be the difference in the matchup. They not only held Miami to only 334 total yards of offense, they picked off Canes quarterback Carson Beck a whopping four time.

"We definitely made a big statement," cornerback Jabari Mack said. "I mean, I feel like it's just a testament of our practice. Going out there working, we had an off week, so we used that to our advantage. We worked hard, and I feel like that's just testament of how hard we work in practice every day. Coach speaks about not one game is bigger than another, so just go out there with that one game mindset, ready to win each game."

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, wide receiver Chris Bell caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 113 yards on just 15 carries.

"This is obviously one that we'll remember for really long time," quarterback Miller Moss said. "Historic winning for the school. Couldn't be prouder to be a part of this team and just part of the character, once again, that we just displayed. Just fighting and fighting and fighting.

"It's kind of funny, one my one of my closest friends from back home, earlier this week, sent me a picture from Rocky IV of Rocky going into Russia and fighting Drago. That's kind of what this felt like.

Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, cornerback Jabari Mack, linebacker T.J. Capers and wide receiver Chris Bell had to say following the win:

QB Miller Moss, Head Coach Jeff Brohm, CB Jabari Mack, LB T.J. Capers and WR Chris Bell

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Miller Moss: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football