What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 24-21 Win at Miami
MIAMI - Howard Schenellenberger's boots are coming back to the Derby City.
Marching into South Florida for a primetime matchup with No. 2 Miami, the Louisville football program earned a massive statement, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with 24-21 victory.
"Definitely proud of our football team. Big win for us," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "I thought we prepared well for two weeks. Anytime you lose, it's not a lot of fun. But we've worked hard, and I thought we had a good plan, were ready to be aggressive and attack, and I thought we came ready to play."
Louisville's defense proved to be the difference in the matchup. They not only held Miami to only 334 total yards of offense, they picked off Canes quarterback Carson Beck a whopping four time.
"We definitely made a big statement," cornerback Jabari Mack said. "I mean, I feel like it's just a testament of our practice. Going out there working, we had an off week, so we used that to our advantage. We worked hard, and I feel like that's just testament of how hard we work in practice every day. Coach speaks about not one game is bigger than another, so just go out there with that one game mindset, ready to win each game."
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, wide receiver Chris Bell caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 113 yards on just 15 carries.
"This is obviously one that we'll remember for really long time," quarterback Miller Moss said. "Historic winning for the school. Couldn't be prouder to be a part of this team and just part of the character, once again, that we just displayed. Just fighting and fighting and fighting.
"It's kind of funny, one my one of my closest friends from back home, earlier this week, sent me a picture from Rocky IV of Rocky going into Russia and fighting Drago. That's kind of what this felt like.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, cornerback Jabari Mack, linebacker T.J. Capers and wide receiver Chris Bell had to say following the win:
QB Miller Moss, Head Coach Jeff Brohm, CB Jabari Mack, LB T.J. Capers and WR Chris Bell
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Miller Moss: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky