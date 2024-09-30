Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville at Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It'll be another midday kickoff when Louisville football program faces Virginia for their first road conference game of the season.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 12 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on ESPN or the ACC Network.
No. 22 Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC) certainly played far from their cleanest game against Notre Dame this past Saturday. They committed three turnovers, turned the ball over on downs four times and committed six penalties, eventually resulting in a 31-24 loss up in South Bend.
As for Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC), they have looked a little better than expected in their crucial third year under head coach Tony Elliott. They have already matched their win total from each of the first two years under Elliott, and most recently delivered a 43-24 beatdown to Coastal Carolina on the road.
Next Saturday will be the 13th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Louisville owning a 7-5 advantage. These two teams have met every year since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014, own a 6-4 record in the series during that span, and won 31-24 back on Nov. 9, 2023 in the last matchup.
Louisville hosts SMU this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST, while Virginia hosts Boston College this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
