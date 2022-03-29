7th Inning Stretch: Road Trippin' (Week 7)

Louisville's eight-game road trip now has them heading to both Western Kentucky and Pitt.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was certainly a bit of an up and down week for the Louisville baseball program.

In the final leg of their 18-game home-stand, the Cardinals suffered their worst loss so far this season, falling to Lipscomb in a midweek showdown. Fortunately, they more than made up for it when they hit the road for the first time since opening weekend, sweeping Boston College to go 3-1 on the week.

After entering the season unranked and full of questions surrounding the youth and inexperience, Louisville has vaulted themselves back into the conversation for not only the ACC title, but perhaps a national championship. The Cardinals (19-5, 6-0 ACC) are firmly back inside the top 10 - even the top five in one poll - and are the lone undefeated team remaining in ACC play.

Louisville's hitting has been on fire during the first half of the season, ranking in the top 10 in batting average (.323), on base percentage (.439), slugging percentage (.558), stolen bases (52) and scoring (10.0). Their weekend pitching rotation has also rounded into form, with Riley Phillips, Tate Kuehner and Jared Poland combining for a 2.56 ERA.

The Cardinals' eight-game road trip has them heading to both Western Kentucky and Pitt this upcoming week, another relatively tame week all things considered. That being said, it will serve as a needed tuneup with the rivalry matchup with Kentucky just around the corner.

Louisville ranks as high as No. 5 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

Ben Metzinger was named the ACC Player of the Week after going 9-19 with a double, home run, five RBI, eight runs scored and four stolen bases. It is the third week in a row that a Cardinal has been recognized with an ACC weekly honor.

Metzinger ranks 10th in the nation in home runs with 10, 6th in walks with 26 and 11th in RBIs with 34.

Christian Knapczyk ranks second in the nation in runs with 39, and is 21st in on base percentage at .533.

Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for 11th nationally in triples with three.

Michael Prosecky is 11th in the nation in saves with six.

Levi Usher ranks 12th in the nation in stolen bases with 16.

The Week Ahead

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Western Kentucky University

Nickname: Hilltoppers

Location: Bowling Green, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 15,286

Head Coach (school record): John Pawlowki (131-174-1)

2022 Record (conference record): 9-14 (1-5 C-USA)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 31-16

Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Tristan Garcia (23 GP, 23 GS): .356/.412/.506, 13 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 7 BB

(23 GP, 23 GS): .356/.412/.506, 13 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 7 BB C Ty Batusich (22 GP, 22 GS): .355/.456/.711, 7 HR, 24 RBI, 6 2B, 9 BB

(22 GP, 22 GS): .355/.456/.711, 7 HR, 24 RBI, 6 2B, 9 BB INF Aidan Gilroy (23 GP, 23 GS): .348/.384/.494, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 3 2B, 2 3B, 6 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Sean Bergeron (4 APP, 4 GS) : 4.29 ERA, 21.0 IP, 24 K, 1 BB, .286 B/AVG

: 4.29 ERA, 21.0 IP, 24 K, 1 BB, .286 B/AVG RHP Logan Bowen (7 APP, 0 GS) : 0.00 ERA, 6.2 IP, 0 K, 0 BB, .174 B/AVG

: 0.00 ERA, 6.2 IP, 0 K, 0 BB, .174 B/AVG RHP Hunter Crosby (6 APP, 0 GS): 1.12 ERA, 8.0 IP, 7 K, 5 BB, .133 B/AVG

Weekend

School: University of Pittsburgh

Nickname: Panthers

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Total Enrollment: 19,197

Head Coach (school record): Mike Bell (66-70)

2022 Record (conference record): 12-10 (3-5 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 20-8



Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Bryce Hulett (22 GP, 22 GS): .387/.495/.680, 5 HR, 15 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 15 BB

(22 GP, 22 GS): .387/.495/.680, 5 HR, 15 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 15 BB OF Kyle Hess (22 GP, 22 GS): .345/.444/.655, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 6 2B, 3B, 11 BB

(22 GP, 22 GS): .345/.444/.655, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 6 2B, 3B, 11 BB C Tatem Levins (22 GP, 22 GS): .325/.406/.663, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 2 2B. 3B, 8 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Matt Gilbertson (6 APP, 6 GS) : 2.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34.1 IP, 36 K, 10 BB, .269 B/AVG

: 2.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34.1 IP, 36 K, 10 BB, .269 B/AVG RHP Hayden Summers (6 APP, 0 GS) : 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 12.0 IP, 13 K, 2 BB, .245 B/AVG

: 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 12.0 IP, 13 K, 2 BB, .245 B/AVG RHP Baron Stuart (10 APP, 0 GS): 4.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18.0 IP, 31 K, 6 BB, .280 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

WKU Pitt Louisville D1Baseball Ranking NR NR 11th RPI 261st 93rd 34th SOS 240th 116th 91st Home Record 7-10 3-1 15-3 Away Record 2-4 4-5 3-1 Neutral Record 0-0 5-4 1-1

Hitting:

WKU Pitt Louisville Base on Balls 245th (73) 44th (119) 9th (142) Batting Average 180th (.262) 60th (.291) 9th (323) Hits 170th (196) 100th (216) 10th (271) Home Runs 94th (23) 14th (39) 19th (38) On Base Percentage 240th (.340) 35th (.406) 6th (.439) Runs 130th (140) 97th (150) 4th (239) Slugging Percenatage 94th (.443) 21st (.513) 5th (.558)

Pitching:

WKU Pitt Louisville Earned Run Average 189th (5.89) 168th (5.62) 93rd (4.62) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 246th (11.06) 158th (9.51) 50th (8.17) Strikeouts/9 Innings 170th (8.6) 87th (9.4) 70th (9.7) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 81st (2.41) 85th (2.36) 101st (2.26) WHIP 187th (1.62) 125th (1.50) 76th (1.38) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 51st (3.56) 97th (3.99) 134th (4.29)

(Photo of Christian Knapczyk: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

