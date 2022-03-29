7th Inning Stretch: Road Trippin' (Week 7)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was certainly a bit of an up and down week for the Louisville baseball program.
In the final leg of their 18-game home-stand, the Cardinals suffered their worst loss so far this season, falling to Lipscomb in a midweek showdown. Fortunately, they more than made up for it when they hit the road for the first time since opening weekend, sweeping Boston College to go 3-1 on the week.
After entering the season unranked and full of questions surrounding the youth and inexperience, Louisville has vaulted themselves back into the conversation for not only the ACC title, but perhaps a national championship. The Cardinals (19-5, 6-0 ACC) are firmly back inside the top 10 - even the top five in one poll - and are the lone undefeated team remaining in ACC play.
Louisville's hitting has been on fire during the first half of the season, ranking in the top 10 in batting average (.323), on base percentage (.439), slugging percentage (.558), stolen bases (52) and scoring (10.0). Their weekend pitching rotation has also rounded into form, with Riley Phillips, Tate Kuehner and Jared Poland combining for a 2.56 ERA.
The Cardinals' eight-game road trip has them heading to both Western Kentucky and Pitt this upcoming week, another relatively tame week all things considered. That being said, it will serve as a needed tuneup with the rivalry matchup with Kentucky just around the corner.
Last Week's Recaps:
- Game 21: Louisville Snaps Win Streak, Falls to Lipscomb
- Game 22: Louisville Captures Series Opener at Boston College
- Game 23: Louisville Defeats Boston College in Extras to Clinch Series
- Game 24: Louisville Dominates Boston College to Complete Sweep
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 5 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
- Ben Metzinger was named the ACC Player of the Week after going 9-19 with a double, home run, five RBI, eight runs scored and four stolen bases. It is the third week in a row that a Cardinal has been recognized with an ACC weekly honor.
- Metzinger ranks 10th in the nation in home runs with 10, 6th in walks with 26 and 11th in RBIs with 34.
- Christian Knapczyk ranks second in the nation in runs with 39, and is 21st in on base percentage at .533.
- Ben Bianco, Usher and Knapczyk are all tied for 11th nationally in triples with three.
- Michael Prosecky is 11th in the nation in saves with six.
- Levi Usher ranks 12th in the nation in stolen bases with 16.
The Week Ahead
Away (Nick Denes Field - Bowling Green, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Mar. 29 at 6:00pm vs. Lipscomb
- Facebook Live
- 93.9 The Ville
Away (Charles L. Cost Field - Pittsburgh, Pa.)
- Friday, Apr. 1 at 3:00pm at Pitt
- ACC Network
- 970 AM
- Saturday, Apr. 2 at 3:00pm at Pitt
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
- Sunday, Apr. 3 at 1:00pm at Pitt
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
Know The Foe
Midweek
School: Western Kentucky University
Nickname: Hilltoppers
Location: Bowling Green, Ky.
Total Enrollment: 15,286
Head Coach (school record): John Pawlowki (131-174-1)
2022 Record (conference record): 9-14 (1-5 C-USA)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 31-16
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Tristan Garcia (23 GP, 23 GS): .356/.412/.506, 13 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 7 BB
- C Ty Batusich (22 GP, 22 GS): .355/.456/.711, 7 HR, 24 RBI, 6 2B, 9 BB
- INF Aidan Gilroy (23 GP, 23 GS): .348/.384/.494, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 3 2B, 2 3B, 6 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
Read More
- RHP Sean Bergeron (4 APP, 4 GS): 4.29 ERA, 21.0 IP, 24 K, 1 BB, .286 B/AVG
- RHP Logan Bowen (7 APP, 0 GS): 0.00 ERA, 6.2 IP, 0 K, 0 BB, .174 B/AVG
- RHP Hunter Crosby (6 APP, 0 GS): 1.12 ERA, 8.0 IP, 7 K, 5 BB, .133 B/AVG
Weekend
School: University of Pittsburgh
Nickname: Panthers
Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Total Enrollment: 19,197
Head Coach (school record): Mike Bell (66-70)
2022 Record (conference record): 12-10 (3-5 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 20-8
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Bryce Hulett (22 GP, 22 GS): .387/.495/.680, 5 HR, 15 RBI, 5 2B, 3B, 15 BB
- OF Kyle Hess (22 GP, 22 GS): .345/.444/.655, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 6 2B, 3B, 11 BB
- C Tatem Levins (22 GP, 22 GS): .325/.406/.663, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 2 2B. 3B, 8 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- RHP Matt Gilbertson (6 APP, 6 GS): 2.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34.1 IP, 36 K, 10 BB, .269 B/AVG
- RHP Hayden Summers (6 APP, 0 GS): 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 12.0 IP, 13 K, 2 BB, .245 B/AVG
- RHP Baron Stuart (10 APP, 0 GS): 4.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18.0 IP, 31 K, 6 BB, .280 B/AVG
Opponent Breakdown
Rankings:
|WKU
|Pitt
|Louisville
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
11th
RPI
261st
93rd
34th
SOS
240th
116th
91st
Home Record
7-10
3-1
15-3
Away Record
2-4
4-5
3-1
Neutral Record
0-0
5-4
1-1
Hitting:
|WKU
|Pitt
|Louisville
Base on Balls
245th (73)
44th (119)
9th (142)
Batting Average
180th (.262)
60th (.291)
9th (323)
Hits
170th (196)
100th (216)
10th (271)
Home Runs
94th (23)
14th (39)
19th (38)
On Base Percentage
240th (.340)
35th (.406)
6th (.439)
Runs
130th (140)
97th (150)
4th (239)
Slugging Percenatage
94th (.443)
21st (.513)
5th (.558)
Pitching:
|WKU
|Pitt
|Louisville
Earned Run Average
189th (5.89)
168th (5.62)
93rd (4.62)
Hits Allowed/9 Innings
246th (11.06)
158th (9.51)
50th (8.17)
Strikeouts/9 Innings
170th (8.6)
87th (9.4)
70th (9.7)
Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio
81st (2.41)
85th (2.36)
101st (2.26)
WHIP
187th (1.62)
125th (1.50)
76th (1.38)
Walks Allowed/9 Innings
51st (3.56)
97th (3.99)
134th (4.29)
(Photo of Christian Knapczyk: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)
