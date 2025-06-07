Baton Rouge Super Regional Start Time: LSU Baseball vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
The top-ranked LSU Tigers will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to open the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
Jay Johnson and the Tigers are two wins away from punching their ticket to the College World Series with a "championship-level" Mountaineers squad standing in LSU's way.
“West Virginia is a championship-level team with a lot of very talented and experienced players, and they will present a number of challenges for our team. Our players gained a lot of confidence from enjoying success in the high-stakes environment last week’s regional provided," Johnson said.
"They responded in an appropriate fashion last week when faced with adversity, and that should give them great confidence. The most important factor is how we play, and when we play in character, we can be very good.”
LSU will utilize a dynamic pitching attack this weekend in the Bayou State with both Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson well-rested ahead of the best-of-three series.
What's the schedule in Baton Rouge? Where will the weekend slate be televised?
A look into the Saturday start time, broadcast information and Tigers to keep tabs on:
The Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers (44-14) vs. LSU Tigers (46-15)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, June 7 at 1 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 10 NCAA RPI
• WVU – No. 28 NCAA RPI
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.
The Tigers to Watch: LSU Looking to See Stars Handle Business
Senior catcher Luis Hernandez batted a team-high .533 (8-for-15) in last weekend’s NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with one double, two homers, five RBI and four runs … sophomore shortstop Steven Milam batted .417 (5-for-12) in the regional with one double, three RBI and five runs.
Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel hit .400 (6-for-15) last weekend with two doubles, two RBI and four runs, and junior designated hitter Ethan Frey batted .375 (6-for-16) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, six RBI and five runs … the Tigers hit seven home runs in last week’s regional, while limiting opponents to one homer in the tournament.
Junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (69), No. 4 in hits (80), No. 5 in total bases (154) and No. 5 in home runs (20).
Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in doubles (18), No. 4 in the league in walks (47) and No. 8 in on-base percentage (.463) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 5 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.469).
LSU freshman right-hander Casan Evans has been named by the NCBWA as one of 13 finalists for the 2025 Stopper of the Year award. Evans and left-hander Dylan Volantis of Texas are the only freshmen among the 13 finalists.
Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, is 4-1 on the year with a 1.90 ERA and six saves in 47.1 innings (17 appearances) … he has logged 19 walks and 65 strikeouts, and opponents are hitting just .225 against him.
