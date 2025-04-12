How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Auburn Tigers in Saturday's Game 2 Showdown
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers return to action on Saturday night in Plainsman Park for Game 2 of a three-game series against the Auburn Tigers.
It's a Top-10 clash once again with the Tigers looking to bounce back following a Game 1 loss on Friday.
"On our end, we need to be self-aware of the things that are correctable from tonight’s game, but at the same time, the sun comes up tomorrow and there’s another competition, so you want to come out ready to go and not dwell on the past," Johnson said.
“In our league, the challenges keep coming, so it’s important to be on top of all facets of the game.”
Now, all eyes are on the third-ranked Tigers looking to shake back on Saturday with all focus on evening the series at Auburn.
No. 3 LSU Tigers (31-4, 10-3 SEC) at No. 9 Auburn Tigers (24-10, 7-6 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, April 12 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. (4,403)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Auburn – No. 9 Baseball America, No. 11 D1 Baseball, No. 12 USA Today
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (5-0, 3.38 ERA, 42.2, 15 BB, 66 SO)
AU – Jr. LH Cade Fisher (0-0, 4.43 ERA, 20.1 IP, 17 BB, 25 SO)
Jay Johnson's Take: Auburn is an Omaha-Caliber Crew
“Auburn is an Omaha-caliber team. They have a very strong freshman class along with several older middle-of-the-order hitters. They’re really good on the mound, and they use their bullpen really well. I know they’re ‘all in’ with their baseball program at Auburn, and it is a very impressive program.
"I’ve had great appreciation for the way our team has prepared to play every game, and our players have produced great results. The game of baseball is not designed to be played perfectly, so the commitment to doing what it takes to be ready to play every game is important.”
