SI

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream

Man Utd have struggled in recent Old Trafford fixtures with Brighton.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Man Utd are looking for a first win since Boxing Day.
Man Utd are looking for a first win since Boxing Day. / Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

For one of Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, their FA Cup campaign will end at the first hurdle.

All Premier League sides have entered the competition at the third round but a battle between two of the division’s top 11 teams guarantees an early exit for one of them. Both Man Utd and Brighton know that the FA Cup is their only shot at silverware this season.

The most recent FA Cup meeting between the teams occurred at the semi-final stage in 2022–23 as United narrowly conquered the Seagulls on spot kicks at Wembley Stadium. Revenge could well be on Brighton’s mind on Sunday.

They will also be seeking redemption for their 4–2 defeat at Old Trafford back in October—a rare defeat for Brighton at the stadium in recent seasons. Fabian Hürzeler’s men will smell the uncertainty in the Manchester air, with the recent dismissal of Ruben Amorim and temporary promotion of Darren Fletcher having caused chaos.

With all that in mind, here’s how to tune into the FA Cup action at Old Trafford.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Brighton Kick Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Old Trafford
  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
  • Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Simon Hooper
  • VAR: Not in use

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream

In the United Kingdom, Brighton’s trip to United is one of 22 FA Cup third round ties shown live on TNT Sports. Shown on TNT Sports 1, 2 and Ultimate, the match is also available on discovery+.

TNT Sports is also showing the action in Mexico alongside HBO Max, while ESPN and fuboTV are the destinations north of the border in the United States.

In Canada, Sportsnet has rights to the action.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States

ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV

Canada

Sportsnet World, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Plus

Mexico

TNT Sports, TNT Go, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Man Utd, Brighton?

There are some tricky fixtures on the horizon for United. The Manchester derby takes place next weekend, after which the Red Devils visit Arsenal the following weekend.

Brighton face fellow south coast side Bournemouth on Monday, Jan. 19, before they visit Fulham five days later in the Premier League.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer