How to Watch Man Utd vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
For one of Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, their FA Cup campaign will end at the first hurdle.
All Premier League sides have entered the competition at the third round but a battle between two of the division’s top 11 teams guarantees an early exit for one of them. Both Man Utd and Brighton know that the FA Cup is their only shot at silverware this season.
The most recent FA Cup meeting between the teams occurred at the semi-final stage in 2022–23 as United narrowly conquered the Seagulls on spot kicks at Wembley Stadium. Revenge could well be on Brighton’s mind on Sunday.
They will also be seeking redemption for their 4–2 defeat at Old Trafford back in October—a rare defeat for Brighton at the stadium in recent seasons. Fabian Hürzeler’s men will smell the uncertainty in the Manchester air, with the recent dismissal of Ruben Amorim and temporary promotion of Darren Fletcher having caused chaos.
With all that in mind, here’s how to tune into the FA Cup action at Old Trafford.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Brighton Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Not in use
In the United Kingdom, Brighton’s trip to United is one of 22 FA Cup third round ties shown live on TNT Sports. Shown on TNT Sports 1, 2 and Ultimate, the match is also available on discovery+.
TNT Sports is also showing the action in Mexico alongside HBO Max, while ESPN and fuboTV are the destinations north of the border in the United States.
In Canada, Sportsnet has rights to the action.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV
Canada
Sportsnet World, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Plus
Mexico
TNT Sports, TNT Go, Max Mexico
What’s Next for Man Utd, Brighton?
There are some tricky fixtures on the horizon for United. The Manchester derby takes place next weekend, after which the Red Devils visit Arsenal the following weekend.
Brighton face fellow south coast side Bournemouth on Monday, Jan. 19, before they visit Fulham five days later in the Premier League.