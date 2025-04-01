How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Tuesday Night Showdown
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night for an in-state showdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Johnson and Co. are coming off of a Southeastern Conference series victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs after battling inclement weather conditions in Baton Rouge.
Now, after handling business in conference play, the Tigers will square off against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT in the Bayou State.
The Preview: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-11) at No. 5 LSU Tigers (26-3)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 7 D1 Baseball
• La. Tech – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +.
The Notes: LSU Tigers Edition
- LSU’s 26-3 overall record is its best through 29 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 27-2 mark through 29 games.
- LSU’s 7-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through nine games since the 2013 team logged an 8-1 league record.
- LSU first baseman Jared Jones is No. 2 in the SEC in hits (46), No. 3 in RBI (45), No. 3 in total bases (86), No. 5 in batting average (.404), No. 5 in runs scored (37), No. 5 in home runs (10), No. 5 in doubles (10) and No. 6 in slugging percentage (.754).
- Leftfielder Derek Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in walks (29), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.555), No. 4 in batting average (.408), No. 4 in runs (38) and No. 6 in hits (42).
Get to Know the Bulldogs: Louisiana Tech Scouting Report
• The Bulldogs are 17-11 this season, 4-2 in Conference USA … Louisiana Tech opened conference play March 21-23 by winning two of three games at Sam Houston, and the Bulldogs won two of three games over Kennesaw State last weekend in Ruston.
• The Bulldogs’ lineup features outfielder Garrison Berkley, who is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers and 16 RBI … infielder Michael Ballard leads Louisiana Tech in home runs (5) and RBI (21) … three former LSU players are now members of the Louisiana Tech team – outfielders Brody Drost and Zeb Ruddell, and infielder Will Safford.
