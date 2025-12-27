How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool are seeking a late Christmas present when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds return to action for the first time since their drama-fuelled victory over nine-man Tottenham Hotspur, that result extending their unbeaten run to six matches and clinching back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since September.
A visit from Wolves, who have amassed just two points this season, should prove no bother for Arne Slot’s side, especially considering they have steadied themselves following a dismal run. While far from flawless, Liverpool have looked much sharper recently.
Wolves will be aiming to spring the surprise of the season at Anfield and earn some respite following a truly disastrous first half of the campaign. Given they are 21 league games without a win, that seems unlikely.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the fixture live.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Wolves Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
Due to the 3 p.m. GMT kick-off blackout rule in the United Kingdom in which no matches in the time slot can be televised, audio coverage and then post-game highlights will have to do for those without a ticket to Anfield. BBC Radio Merseyside and talkSPORT are among the radio channels covering the match.
Those in North America will have access to live video broadcasts of the clash, however, with NBCSN and Peacock carrying the rights in the United States.
DAZN and fuboTV are the go-to destinations in Canada as per usual, while HBO Max are the only platform showing the game in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Not televised—radio coverage available on BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, talkSPORT
United States
NBCSN, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Liverpool, Wolves?
Liverpool have a fairly kind run of fixtures before they journey to Arsenal on Jan. 8, with a visit from Leeds United on New Year’s Day following the clash with Wolves. The Reds then travel to Fulham three days later, before their battle with the Gunners.
Things don’t get much easier for Wolves as they visit Manchester United on Dec. 30, although they will be targeting a first home win in the Premier League since late April when they host West Ham United, a team they beat at Molineux in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, on Jan. 3.