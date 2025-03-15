How to Watch: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Game 2 of the SEC Series
Jay Johnson and the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium on Saturday night in Baton Rouge for Game 2 of the program's SEC series against Missouri.
Johnson and Co. took down the Tigers on Friday in Game 1 of the program's opening SEC series with the chance to carry the momentum into Saturday night.
The top-ranked program in America will take the field at 6 p.m. CT with right-hander Anthony Eyanson set to take the mound once again.
Eyanson is coming off of a 15-strikeout performance last weekend in what quickly became a night to remember for the first-year Tiger.
Now, all focus has shifted towards LSU's Game 2 clash against Missouri with the chance to claim a series win.
The Preview: Missouri Tigers (8-9, 0-1 SEC) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (18-1, 1-0 SEC)
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, March 15 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• Missouri – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
HOW TO WATCH
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Pitching Matchup: Game 2
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 24.0, 5 BB, 35 SO)
Missouri – Fr. LH Wil Libbert (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 13.1, 9 BB, 12 SO)
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“We’re looking forward to this weekend. The SEC is a big reason why players choose to come to LSU, and SEC Baseball is one of the greatest challenges in college athletics. I think our team has the talent and make-up to meet that challenge, and I’m really excited to dive into it with them.”
The Scouting Report: Missouri Tigers
• Missouri is 8-8 this season, and it is No. 11 in the SEC in team batting average with a .301 mark … Mizzou has 17 homers and 26 steals in 32 attempts … the Missouri pitching staff is No. 16 in the SEC with a 6.20 cumulative ERA, and it has recorded 145 strikeouts in 138.0 innings.
• Mizzou head coach Kerrick Jackson is in his second year at the helm of the program … Jackson worked as Southern University’s head coach in Baton Rouge from 2018-20, and he led the Jaguars to a berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
• Missouri is led at the plate by OF/INF Cayden Nicoletto, who is hitting .422 with three doubles, one triple, two homers and 10 RBI … C/INF Mateo Serna is batting .328 on the year with team highs of four doubles, three homers and 19 RBI.
Join the Community:
