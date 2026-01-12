LSU Football Solidifies One-Two Punch With Caden Durham Revealing Return to Tigers

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham will be back in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season after making the decision to withdraw from the NCAA Transfer Portal after a short stint.

Once Durham was officially in the database, the talented back emerged as a Top-10 prospect at his position, but Lane Kiffin and Co. remained in contact with his representatives in order to retain him.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder out of Oklahoma logged 753 rushing yards on 140 carries across his freshman campaign in 2024 with 6 touchdowns on the ground - tallying 28 receptions for 260 yards and a pair of additions scores.

After compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, Durham saw his workload decrease across his sophomore campaign with five-star freshman Harlem Berry emerging as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Durham ran for 505 yards on 111 carries with three touchdowns as a sophomore alongside Berry where he then revealed intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal.

But the return of the quick, twitchy speedster is a significant move for the LSU Tigers with Kiffin securing his one-two punch for the 2026 season with both talented running backs returning on the roster.

News: #LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and will return to Baton Rouge, @mzenitz reports.



Lane Kiffin and Co. solidify the one-two punch of Harlem Berry + Durham in the backfield for the 2026 season.



Durham is back. pic.twitter.com/MYg64tXQcF — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 12, 2026

Along with Durham back in the mix, Berry has also inked a new deal with the program and has re-signed with LSU.

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

Now, the LSU Tigers have secured their running back room for the 2026 season with Durham returning alongside Berry, Guillory, and Gainey Jr.

It's an impressive haul for the LSU Tigers with Kiffin and Co. continuing to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge ahead of his first season at the helm of the program.

Now, the Bayou Bengals return a critical component to the offense with the tandem of running backs gearing up for a significant season in 2026.

