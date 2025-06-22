LOOK: Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall Ejected vs. LSU Baseball in CWS Final
The LSU Tigers and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are back at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) for Game 2 of the College World Series Finals on Sunday,
Jay Johnson and the Tigers captured a Game 1 win over the Chanticleers on Saturday night behind a gem from left-hander Kade Anderson on the mound.
Anderson (12-1) fired his second complete-game shutout of the season, as he also accomplished the feat at Oklahoma on April 4.
He limited Coastal Carolina to just three hits while recording five walks and 10 strikeouts over 130 pitches.
“I was just really focusing on the next pitch throughout the night,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t pretty, but got the job done. Just putting the team in a situation to win was my goal. Sometimes with the staff we have, all you need is one run. And Coach (Jay) Johnson prepares us to be one-run ready.”
Anderson’s outing marked the second complete-game shutout by an LSU pitcher in College World Series history, as right-hander Brett Laxton blanked Wichita State, 8-0, in the 1993 National Championship Game.
“A great performance tonight by our team, especially Kade,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “A special performance. Not taking it for granted; that’s what we’ve seen all year. He’s the best pitcher in the country, and he showed it again tonight.
Now, Sunday's Game 2 is off to a hot start with first pitch at 1:30 p.m. CT.
In the bottom of the first inning with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers up to bat, head coach Kevin Schnall was ejected after an altercation with the umpires.
It's a quick string of events with Schnall now out for the remainder of the Game 2, which is a must-win for the Chanticleers.
LSU holds a 1-0 series lead in the College World Series Final with the program one win away from a title.
If the Chanticleers were able to win on Sunday, Schnall would be unable to coach in Game 3 due to NCAA rules.
Follow along for the live updates from Sunday's Game 2 in Omaha with a live thread.
