LSU Baseball's Jay Johnson Addresses Top Assistant Labeled 'Favorite' for Duke Job
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are roughly 24 hours away from taking the field in Omaha for a College World Series clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
After taking down the West Virginia Mountaineers last weekend in the Baton Rouge Super Regional, Johnson and Co. punched their ticket to Omaha with a challenging task ahead.
But the Tigers are also navigating a critical stretch in June with the College World Series arriving, the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business and a top assistant being labeled as a 'favorite' for a head coaching spot.
LSU assistant coach Josh Jordan was recently been listed as the frontrunner in the Duke Blue Devils head coaching search.
During Thursday's Men's College World Series Media Day Press Conference, Johnson addressed the rumor of his top assistant being linked to Duke.
“I think if anybody is qualified to talk about this, it’s me, with having really good assistant coaches,” Johnson said. “And programs should talk to Josh. He’s one of the best in the country. I would support him for anything because he’s done a lot for me. He’s one of the best, if not the best, assistant coach I’ve ever had.
"He’s certainly capable of being a head coach and running his own program, and for me obviously I want to keep him because he’s really good at what he does and he makes me a better head coach because how quality he does his work.”
Former head coach Chris Pollard has accepted the head coaching gig with the Virginia Cavaliers after 12 seasons with the Blue Devils. He guided the program to four Super Regionals during his time in Durham (N.C.).
For Jordan, he spent 10 seasons with the Duke program prior to making the move to join Johnson in Baton Rouge in 2022 where he worked closely under Pollard with the Blue Devils.
The current expectation, according to multiple reports, is that Jordan will be the Duke Blue Devils' top target in the program's head coaching search.
But, naturally, Johnson is keeping focus on the task at hand while also wanting to keep Jordan on staff in Baton Rouge.
“As far as the Omaha thing, that’s just about being a man and compartmentalizing those things. I have no questions about our staff and our ability to prepare with other things going on. I mean, the transfer portal thing is — I mean, it’s a distraction as well.
"But I expect them to be able to execute what they need to do in that space and have our team ready to play and have their areas locked up. And I think how we’re designed as a staff helps in that regard too because I do so much of the game management and the offense and strategy, and Coach [Nate] Yeskie calls the pitches.”
“We’re lined up good, and I’m happy for Coach Jordan that people are recognizing the work that he’s put in, and I hope our people at LSU recognize it, too, because I want to keep him.”
