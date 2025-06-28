Multiple LSU Baseball Transfers Reveal Portal Destinations to New Programs
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers enter a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program looking to reload the roster ahead of the 2026 season.
After capturing a National Championship victory in 2025, Johnson and Co. will hit the NCAA Transfer Portal in order to reconstruct the roster once again.
The program has already begun attacking the free agent market with four newcomers pledged as it currently stands.
The recruiting efforts of Johnson began right after the final out of the National Championship series after LSU's shot-caller took the podium to address the media postgame.
"If you're a pitcher out there, high school or portal, you should want to come here largely because of Nate [Yeskie]. And Jamie Tutko is our director of pitching development and analytics and has helped take this thing to a new level as well," Johnson said after winning the title.
"We've got it all. We've got it all. I'm just really proud of that side of the ball. We had to elevate the talent in the LSU baseball program on the mound when I took over here. And we have and we've executed it at developing them as good as I ever would have dreamed of or imagined."
LSU has added commitments from infielder Brayden Simpson [High Point], infielder Seth Dardar [Kansas State], left-handed pitcher Danny Lachenmayer [NDSU] and left-handed pitcher Ryler Smart [Tennessee].
But the portal works both ways with LSU also losing multiple members to the free agent market. Who's departing the program? Where are they headed?
The Transfer Portal Tracker: Departure Edition
No. 1: Ryan Costello - First Baseman
Costello, a former Top-100 prospect in America, signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class.
He was Perfect Game's No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 2 rated first baseman coming out of high school.
Costello appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season for the Tigers where he took eight at-bats with zero hits tallied. He struck out four times.
The talented youngster struggled to find his way in the lineup with star first baseman Jared Jones handling duties at the position during the season for the Tigers.
He has since signed with Maryland.
No. 2: David Hogg II - Infielder
Hogg, a Top-100 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers as the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 21 rated shortstop.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Mansfield (Tex.) saw limited action during his time in Baton Rouge after being buried on the depth chart in 2025.
He appeared in 12 games where he took only two at-bats across his time with Johnson's program.
Now, after one season in the Bayou State, Hogg II has revealed where he will suit up next year after making his commitment decision.
Hogg II has pledged to the Kansas Jayhawks where he will look to make an immediate impact with the Big 12 program.
No. 3: Chandler Dorsey - Pitcher
The coveted transfer saw limited action with the Tigers after appearing in just five games for the Tigers this season.
Dorsey threw a total of 5.0 innings and logged four strikeouts and two walks. He also gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has now found a new home after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Dorsey is headed back to his home-state and will suit up for the UCF Knights for the 2026 season, he revealed via his social media. It'll be the third program of his collegiate career.
No. 4: Blaise Priester - Catcher
LSU catcher Blaise Priester will re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after making the decision to return to Baton Rouge last offseason.
Priester signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school before redshirting during his first season with the program in 2022.
From there, he played two seasons at Meridian Community College in 2023 and 2024 before returning to LSU for the 2025 season.
Priester had just seven at-bats in 13 games played for the Tigers this season before entering the portal this week, according to D1Baseball.
He has since signed with Southeastern Louisiana.
No. 5: Dylan Thompson - Right-handed Pitcher
LSU right-hander Dylan Thompson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
Thompson was a member of the 2023 class where he made just one appearance in the purple and gold across two years.
Thompson remains undecided.
No. 6: Mic Paul - Outfielder
Paul, the No. 1 rated outfielder in Utah coming out of high school, signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle.
During the 2023 season, Paul played in 12 games as a reserve outfielder for Jay Johnson's crew where he collected one hit in nine at-bats with five runs scored.
Fast forward to his second season with the program and Paul redshirted during the 2024 season in Baton Rouge.
He did not record any statistics during the 2025 season and remains undecided.
No. 7: Mikey Ryan - Infielder
Ryan, the No. 1 rated shortstop in Louisiana coming out of high school, signed with the Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
He was a Top-75 overall freshman, according to Perfect Game, heading into his first season with the program.
Ryan appeared in 16 games as a true freshman with three at-bats and one hit. He was primarily used as a defensive replacement in his lone season with the Tigers.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Luling (La.) Rummel High will elected to test the free agent market after placing his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal in early June.
Now, after a stint in the portal, Ryan has revealed where he will suit up for the 2026 season.
The Louisiana native has committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, he revealed via social media, where he'll head to the ACC next season.
Other Departures:
- Kade Woods - RHP
- Trenton Lape - RHP
- Trevor Schmidt - Infielder
