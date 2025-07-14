No. 2 Outfielder in America, LSU Baseball Signee Drafted By Tampa Bay Rays
LSU signee Dean Moss has been selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with pick No. 67 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Moss, the No. 2 rated outfielder in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers as one of the top prospects to put pen to paper.
The 6-foot, 182-pounder played his prep ball with IMG Academy while carving out a path as a blue-chipper at the high school level.
Moss is the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with Major League Baseball talent evaluators intrigued with the potential he attains.
Now, it's the Tampa Bay Rays organization that has pulled the trigger and made the move to draft the California native.
According to MLB.com, the slot value for pick No. 67 is $1.29 million.
Moss is the fourth LSU signee in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle to hear his name called after joining Brady Ebel [Milwaukee Brewers], Jaden Fauske [Chicago White Sox] and Quentin Young [Minnesota Twins].
What will Moss provide at the next level as one of the top outfielders in this year's draft?
The MLB.com Evaluation: "Moss’ hit tool is what stands out more than anything else. He routinely finds the barrel with an outstanding left-handed swing. He has plus bat speed and has shown he can use the entire field, with a fearless approach and the ability to turn around all pitching.
"He’s more hit over power right now, showcasing more bat-to-ball skills than the ability to drive it. There is raw power for him to tap into, especially to the pull side, but he’s still learning to leverage the ball consistently.
"Primarily a center fielder in high school, he’s shown good instincts and takes good jumps, reads and routes. There’s some question whether he’ll stay there long term as he’s an average runner, and a lack of speed could push him to a corner.
"That would put a bit more pressure on the LSU recruit’s bat to provide more thump, but his feel for hitting will certainly create interest in the early rounds."
