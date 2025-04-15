Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. McNeese State Cowboys in Tuesday Matchup
No. 7 LSU will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night for a clash against in-state foe McNeese State.
Jay Johnson and Co. will look to get back in the win column after suffering a series sweep last weekend against the Auburn Tigers.
“We need to be better offensively. It’s pretty hard 37 games in to be critical of what our position player group has done, but we were not very good last weekend (at Auburn). We will be better," Johnson said.
"You’re not going to be able to do what you want at the plate all the time, so you have to take what the opposing pitching staff gives you. We need at least one more good at-bat per inning; we need more strands of three quality at-bats in a row.”
Now, all eyes are on Tuesday's showdown in Baton Rouge with the in-state foe heading to town.
The Preview: McNeese Cowboys (27-5) at No. 7 LSU Tigers (31-6)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La.
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 Baseball America, No. 9 D1 Baseball
• McNeese – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Scouting Report: McNeese Cowboys
McNeese is 27-5 overall and 14-4 in the Southland Conference … the Cowboys have won 12 straight games, including an SLC sweep last weekend of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
McNeese head coach Justin Hill was a pitcher at LSU in 2001 and 2002 … he is in his 12th season at the helm of the Cowboys program.
McNeese his hitting .303 as a team this season with 81 doubles, 15 triples and 32 home runs … infielder Easton Dowell is batting .413 with 13 doubles, one triple, five homers, and 28 RBI …
Outfielder Conner Westenburg is hitting .344 with seven doubles, eight triples, five homers and 28 RBI … outfielder Larry Edwards Jr. is batting .333 and has a team-high 33 RBI.
