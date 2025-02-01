The LSU Baseball Standout Newcomer: Tigers Transfer Addition Earning Recognition
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior Daniel Dickinson is ranked No. 3 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 Second Basemen in the nation.
Dickinson, a native of Richland, Wash., who last week was named a Third-Team Preseason All-American by D1 Baseball, transferred to LSU last summer from Utah Valley. He posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.
He was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.
Dickinson was rated in December as the No. 31 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft by D1Baseball. He was ranked No. 34 on the Perfect Game list of the nation’s Top 100 Juniors for the 2025 season.
LSU, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 3 by D1 Baseball in preseason polls, opens the season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Jared Jones' Preseason Ranking:
LSU junior Jared Jones is ranked No. 1 on the D1Baseball.com list of the Top 50 First Basemen in the nation.
Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., who last week was named a First-Team Preseason All-American by D1 Baseball, hit .301 (69-for-229) for LSU last season with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 59 RBI and 56 runs.
His 28 home runs marked the fourth-most in LSU history and the most by a Tiger since first baseman Matt Clark also hit 28 in 2008.
Jones, a 2023 Freshman All-American, finished the 2024 season No. 2 in the SEC in walks (59), No. 5 in home runs, No. 5 in slugging percentage (.747) and No. 9 in total bases (171).
He was named to the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional All-Tournament team after hitting a team-best .538 (7-for-13) with two homers, four RBI, five runs, nine walks and a .739 on-base percentage.
Jones was rated in December by D1 Baseball as the No. 39 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft.
LSU Baseball in the Baseball America Preseason Poll:
LSU is No. 2 in the 2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll released on Monday.
Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Oregon State and Duke to round out the Top 10.
Other SEC teams appearing in the Baseball America Top 25 are No. 11 Georgia, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Kentucky.
LSU will play 16 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25, including 15 SEC games and a February 26 matchup with No. 21 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
LSU, which has been ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game and No. 3 by D1 Baseball earlier this month, will open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll (* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent)
1 Texas A&M *
2 LSU
3 Tennessee *
4 Arkansas *
5 Virginia
6 Florida State
7 Florida
8 Clemson
9 Oregon State
10 Duke
11 Georgia
12 North Carolina
13 Oklahoma State
14 Texas *
15 Vanderbilt
16 North Carolina State
17 Wake Forest
18 Mississippi State *
19 Oregon
20 Kentucky
21 Dallas Baptist *
22 Arizona
23 UC Santa Barbara
24 UC Irvine
25 Indiana
