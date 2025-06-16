Updated College World Series Bracket/Results: LSU Baseball Set for UCLA Bruins Clash
The LSU Tigers will square off against the UCLA Bruins on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the College World Series semifinals.
Jay Johnson's crew is fresh off of a critical victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday behind a gem from left-handed pitcher, Kade Anderson.
With the win, LSU moved into the winner's bracket with a date set against the UCLA Bruins in Game 2 on Monday.
“UCLA is a great team and has been one of the most consistent teams in the country this year. With the schedule that we play, we’ve actually seen some teams like them along the way. They play a really good brand of baseball and have some of the best players in the country. They have a very strong identity on offense, a style of play that they’re committed to," Johnson said.
“Our preparation and execution have been excellent throughout our time in Omaha, and the vibe of our team has been very good. Our players have a sense of who they need to be and when they need to be it. It’s all about execution, and execution is a direct reflection of your preparation and focus.”
Now, with a clash against UCLA locked in, Day 4 of College World Series play has arrived with the Tigers looking to make a statement once again.
A look into the Monday game information for LSU's clash against UCLA, the updated National Championship odds and the updated bracket in Omaha.
UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN.
Updated National Championship Odds:
- LSU Tigers: +120
- Coastal Carolina: +195
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +600
- UCLA Bruins: +650
- Oregon State: +1300
- Louisville Cardinals: +3500
- Murray State Racers: +30000
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
Updated College World Series Schedule/Results:
(All times Eastern)
Friday, June 13
Game 1:(13) Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2:(8) Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3: (15) UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4:(6) LSU 4, (3) Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5: Louisville 8, Arizona 3 (Arizona eliminated)
Game 6:(13) Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Game 7: Murray State vs. (3) Arkansas | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 8: (15) UCLA vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Tuesday, June 17
Game 9: Louisville vs. Oregon State | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 (Semifinals): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. Winner of Game 9 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 12 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 14 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
