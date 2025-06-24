Why Was LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Unable to Use Normal Walk-Up Song in CWS?

#LSU true freshman outfielder Derek Curiel made a name for himself during his first season in Baton Rouge.



The California native set the tone with all eyes on what’s to come.



- 89 hits

- 20 doubles

- 7 HR

- 55 RBI

- .348 BA



