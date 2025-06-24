Why Was LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Unable to Use Normal Walk-Up Song in CWS?
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are National Champions once again after the program claimed its second title in the last three seasons on Sunday.
The Tigers took down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) to cap off a clean sweep in the College World Series Finals.
After wrapping up an extended stay in Omaha, LSU heads home with the program's eighth National Championship in program history with the "Jay Johnson Era" clicking on all cylinders.
LSU was led by a myriad of players including Kade Anderson, Anthony Eyanson, Derek Curiel, Steven Milam, Jared Jones and Danny Dickinson, among several others.
But one hot topic at the College World Series was Curiel's walk-up song not being his original from the regular season at Alex Box Stadium along with the Baton Rouge Regional and Super Regional.
Curiel's freshman season walk-up song was "God Is" by Kanye West with LSU fans embracing the youngster's song choice from Day 1.
But once Curiel made his way to the College World Series, he was unable to use his original song, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Curiel responded to an Instagram comment asking, "Is it true that the NCAA would not let you use your walk up song because it was a Christian song!!!," on Tuesday.
The Freshman All-American shined for the LSU Tigers during his first season in Baton Rouge after carving out a critical role on the program's National Championship squad.
He ended the season with 68 games played with 89 hits, 20 doubles and seven home runs with 55 RBI and a .345 batting average.
Now, all focus is on the future of Curiel in Baton Rouge after setting the tone during his first year with the program.
