LSU Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Target Visiting Reigning National Champions
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the top-ranked forward available in the NCAA Transfer Portal as Wisconsin's Serah Williams navigates her recruiting process.
The LSU staff recently hosted the All-Big Ten forward for a visit to Baton Rouge with the No. 1 available transfer taking a multi-day trip to campus.
LSU is going "all in" for the Wisconsin transfer with LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson even leaving her nationwide tour to make her way back to Louisiana to host Williams.
The Wisconsin Badgers transfer averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game last season after handling business for her program.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior from Brooklyn (N.Y.), was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after a stellar 2024-25 campaign in Madison.
Now, Williams is keeping her options available while currently on a trip to visit Geno Auriemma and the reigning National Champion UCONN Huskies.
It's quickly become an LSU versus UCONN battle for the All-Conference forward with the Tigers hoping Williams would shut down her process after her recent visit to Baton Rouge.
Now, she's taken a visit to check out the Huskies where she arrived on Monday night for a multi-day stay.
With visits to LSU and UCONN, the current expectation is that a decision could come sooner rather than later as Williams mulls over options with her camp.
Mulkey and Co. have signed a trio of newcomers to this point as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
Meet the Signees: Mulkey Dominating Portal Market
Commitment No. 1: Kate Koval [Notre Dame]
LSU has announced the addition of 6-5 sophomore Kate Koval to its roster for the upcoming season.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16.
She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Koval was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week on November 18 after a quick start to her college career.
Through the first three games of her career, Koval had 40 points, 33 rebounds, 8 assists and 15 blocks.
According to OptaSTATS, the last D1 freshman (male or female) to reach those numbers in any three-game span is Kentucky’s Anthony Davis.
After recording her first double-double in her third game with 14 points and 16 rebounds against James Madison, Koval went for 11 points and 19 rebounds against Lafayette.
Commitment No. 2: Amiya Joyner [East Carolina]
“I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt.
“We can’t wait for her to get to work in the PMAC to showcase her talent in front of the best fans in the country while pursuing championships!”
In three seasons at East Carolina, the 6-2 Joyner averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a First Team All-AAC. She comes to LSU with 41 career double-doubles.
She owns three of the top five rebounding seasons in ECU history and her 905 career rebounds are the fourth most in program history.
Joyner is one of two players in ECU history with multiple 20-rebound games. She also ranks No. 4 in program history with 132 blocks.
Joyner led ECU last season as a junior with 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with 34 blocks, 52 assists and 36 steals as a First Team All-AAC player.
She scored in double figures in 23 games and had 13 15-rebound games, the most in program history. Throughout the season, she secured 15 double-doubles, including a dominant game against North Texas with 19 points and 20 rebounds.
As a sophomore, Joyner grabbed 13 double-doubles with 12.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
She had a stretch where she had nine straight double-doubles. Joyner had three 20-point double-doubles and she had 20 rebounds against Memphis.
In American Athletic Conference play, Joyner led the league with 9.97 rebounds per game.
During her freshman season, Joyner was named AAC Freshman of the Week a conference record eight times en route to earning AAC Freshman of the Year, averaging 10.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
She recorded 13 double-doubles throughout the season and averaged a double-double in conference play.
Joyner set a AAC Tournament single-game record 19 rebounds against Tulane. She finished 26th in the NCAA with 3.6 offensive rebounds per game and 36th nationally with 51 blocks.
Commitment No. 3: MiLaysia Fulwiley [South Carolina]
“I’m excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball.
Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can’t wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!”
A game changing 5-10 guard, Fulwiley is one of the nation’s most creative offensive players. She came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games with the Gamecocks, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in her two seasons.
Through her first two seasons in college, Fulwiley has been a key piece on two Final Four teams, including the 2024 NCAA Championship.
Fulwiley comes to LSU as the reigning SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, averaging 11.7 points per game.
She helped South Carolina win the SEC Tournament and reach the NCAA Championship. Part of a balanced South Carolina offensive attack, Fulwiley scored 15+ points in 14 games and led the team in scoring eight times.
She had 3+ steals in eight games and dished out 4+ assists in nine games, including 7 against Oklahoma.
Fulwiley burst onto the college scene as a freshman with 11.7 points and 2.2 assists per game, helping South Carolina capture the National Championship, SEC Championship and SEC Tournament Championship with a perfect 38-0 record.
Coming off the bench, Fulwiley was on the 2024 SEC All-Freshman team and was the MVP of the SEC Tournament. She led the Gamecocks in scoring 11 times throughout the season.
In the SEC Tournament Championship, Fulwiley scored a career-high 24 points. In the national semifinal, her four steals helped spark South Carolina.
She scored seven points in a critical 11-0 run in the second quarter of the national championship.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.