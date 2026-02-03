Arsenal had threatened to steamroll their way to the Carabao Cup final, but Chelsea, thanks to Alejandro Garnacho’s brace, are still in contention as the two teams reconvene at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners are 3–2 up from the first leg, but perhaps didn‘t take advantage of Chelsea’s depletion to the extent Mikel Arteta would’ve liked.

Liam Rosenior’s side have since rallied. They extended their winning run in all competitions to five games in dramatic circumstances at the weekend, having found themselves 2–0 down to West Ham United at half-time. Goals from substitutes João Pedro and Marc Cucurella restored parity before Enzo Fernández struck late on to win it.

Tuesday’s visitors have only a slender deficit to make up, but they’ll need to prevail in this fixture for the first time since 2021 if they’re to reach their fourth Carabao Cup final in seven years. Arsenal, meanwhile, are gunning for their first Wembley outing in this competition since 2018.

Here’s how audiences can catch the action on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Tuesday, Feb. 3

: Tuesday, Feb. 3 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

There are plenty of ways for local supporters to tune into the all-important second leg, with ITV1 providing free coverage of Tuesday night’s game. You can also access a stream on ITVX, while those watching from Scotland can watch the drama unfold on STV Scotland and STV Player.

However, if you’re wedded to Sky’s coverage, the second leg will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. If you’re watching on the move or on a device, Sky GO has got you covered.

There are fewer streaming options in North America, with Paramount+ the only avenue in the United States. DAZN and fuboTV will be supplying streams for those watching in Canada.

As it stands, there are no listed Mexican broadcasters.

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD. Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, STV Player United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for Arsenal, Chelsea?

Arsenal have the chance to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table before Manchester City visit Liverpool on Sunday. Sunderland visit the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea kick off at the same time as the Gunners this weekend, but they’re on the road. Rosenior’s side are at Molineux to take on the league’s bottom dwellers, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The victor of this semi-final tie will prepare for the final, scheduled for March 22 at Wembley Stadium.

