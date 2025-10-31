Sam Leavitt Injury Update: Sun Devils Get Bad News on QB's Future
Arizona State entered the season with high hopes of making it back to the College Football Playoff but that quest quickly went off the rails thanks to an early-season loss at the hands of Mississippi State. A blowout defeat to Utah soon followed and last week's 24–16 stumble against Houston likely put the final nail in the coffin in terms of any a Big 12 title hopes as well.
Things went from bad to worse in that contest as standout quarterback Sam Leavitt went down with a leg injury and tried to play through the pain before eventually leaving for good. Arizona State was not expecting him to be available this weekend against Iowa State, but it now appears that they won't have his services for the remainder of 2025.
Coach Kenny Dillingham shared the unfortunate update on a radio hit Friday morning, per multiple reports.
"It's definitely something that's been lingering all year," Dillingham said of Leavitt's injury earlier this week. "It's definitely something that could definitely turn into that [long-term] for sure, just because it hasn't progressed like we hoped. He's been dealing with this for pretty much the whole year. He hasn't been at full speed, so we'll definitely reassess it during the bye and make a decision from there."
It sounds like that reassessment culminated in surgery being the preffered option over working to get back to the playing field in 2025.
In seven games this year Leavitt has completed 60.9% of his passes for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions.
