Lane Kiffin Gives Positive Update On Trey'Dez Green Injury

As LSU traveled to Oxford for a Week 3 matchup, one of the most anticipated games of the season, the Tigers were not expecting to suffer all the losses that the weekend brought.

Not only did the Tigers lose the game 32- 24, but they also lost two major players from both sides of the ball during the game, tight end Trey'Dez Green and safety Dashawn Spears, both to knee injuries.

Unfortunately, Spears had torn his ACL against the Rebels, ruling him out for the season. But for Green, there was a serious chance of returning this season. Now, it's closer than fans were expecting.

The Timeline

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) is helped off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the fourth quarter of the SEC matchup, Green went down with what appeared to be a lower-body injury and was carted off the field to the locker room. He later returned to the sidelines with crutches.

Just a few days after the injury, it was revealed that an MRI showed he didn't tear any ligaments and wouldn't have to undergo surgery, just had some sprains and bruises.

After hearing that report, Green was expected to miss games, likely to return to the field by November, for the team's most daunting stretch of the season.

But now, a return could come earlier than expected, as Lane Kiffin gave updates on the tight end during monday's press conference.

"If there's anybody who's going to come back sooner than people thought, it would be him. He is out of the brace and moving it," said Kiffin.

Meaning that on LSU's unfortunate list of early-season injuries, Green's at the top of the list to return to the field.

Kiffin was asked if there's a specific target game that Green will come back to play-making on the offense, which he was unsure of.

But fans are patiently waiting for that game, to see Green once again become a tactical force for LSU's scoring success.

The Tight End Talent

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'dez Green (7) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he has only played in three games, Green has already put up 222 receiving yards across 14 receptions and one touchdown. He's a main target for defenses to watch out for, with a 6'7 vertical that makes it impossible to prevent.

Since his absence, backup tight end Zach Grace and Malachi Thomas have stepped up in the position group to add options for quarterback Sam Leavitt.

As Green was commonly used as an inside receiver, the offense has adapted to his absence by using wide receivers Roman Mothershed and Jackson Harris to continue the sneaky short passes.

Now, it's up to these replacements to continue seeing success on the offense, until Green comes back. And they might not have much longer.

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