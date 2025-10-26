How Much Would LSU Football Owe Brian Kelly If Fired? Buyout Details, 2025 Contract
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in discussions about his future in Baton Rouge, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The talks between Kelly and the LSU administration include discussions of a potential departure for Kelly as the Tigers gear up for an open date in Week 11.
According to Thamel, "LSU is in discussions about Brian Kelly’s future, and that includes outreach to Kelly about his potential departure. The situation is in flux. Kelly is owed $54 million in buyout money.
"He’s gone 34-14 over four seasons, winning just under 71% of his games. LSU lost three of past four games in the SEC games."
The Bayou Bengals entered Week 9 of the 2025 season with a 5-2 record as the program looked to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive against SEC rival Texas A&M.
Following an embarrassing loss to the No. 3 ranked Aggies, LSU fell to 5-3 on the season with Kelly's future in Baton Rouge immediately being put in jeopardy.
“I have to evaluate everything from the top down, and make the decisions that let this team play at a higher level,” Kelly said. “I’ve got to come up with those solutions.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years. It’s my responsibility to get it turned around. If things aren’t going well, the head coach has to be agile, make changes, and figure out how to get the team playing better.”
LSU now sits at 5-3 on the season with talks of Kelly being out as the program's head coach ongoing.
If LSU's decision-maker is relieved of his duties. Just how much would the program owe him? How much is Kelly currently being paid?
Kelly has one of the largest buyouts in the sport where the LSU program would owe him $53,293,333, as of December 1, 2025, if the Tigers fired him without cause, according to USA Today.
Which college football head coaches hold the highest buyouts? Kelly ranks in the Top-10.
1. Kirby Smart, Georgia: $105,107,583
2. Ryan Day, Ohio State: $70,916,667
3. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama: $60,843,750
4. Steve Sarkisian, Texas: $60,307,500
5. Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $60,000,000
6. Mike Norvell, Florida State: $58,667,708
7. Dan Lanning, Oregon: $56,733,333
8. Curt Cignetti, Indiana: $56,700,000
9. Brian Kelly, LSU: $53,293,333
10. Matt Rhule, Nebraska: $49,612,500
LSU and Kelly continue discussions on negotiating a potential buyout as the program begins looking in another direction from a leadership perspective.
