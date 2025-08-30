How to Watch: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Critical Week 1 Matchup
No. 9 LSU will look to earn the program's first Week 1 victory since 2019 on Saturday night in a Top-10 matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
After five consecutive season opening losses, the Bayou Bengals will look to snap the streak at Memorial Stadium against a fiery Clemson program.
LSU returns quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for the 2025 senior after the redshirt-senior made the decision to return to Baton Rouge for his final season of eligibility.
The savvy veteran is looking forward to the challenge at Clemson, but understands the program has taken the field in several elecrtric environments.
“It’s going to be a hostile environment, a storied program with a cool atmosphere. For me, it’s about embracing the opportunity to go into an arena like that and try to silence the crowd.
"We’ve played in big-time places, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida. It’s nothing new, but their place is definitely one of those.”
Now, with kickoff vastly approaching, all eyes are on the Top-10 matchup at Memorial Stadium between LSU and Clemson.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) and Holly Rowe (sideline) are set to be on the call for the Week 1 matchup.
The Current Betting Lines: Week 1 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU +4.5 (-114)
- Clemson -4.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- LSU (+152)
- Clemson (-184)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-104)
- Under 57.5 (-118)
Dabo Swinney's Take: Contain Nussmeier on Saturday Night
“Quarterback’s a really good player,” Swinney said this week. “He’s a leader. He’s tough. Got a lot of respect for him. He’s a guy that’s has stayed and he’s developed and now he’s on his way to being a high draft pick. He’s got he’s got a lot of poise.
"He’s got great instincts, really good pocket awareness. He’s got big-time arm talent. He’s tough. And they’ve put a good group together up front."
