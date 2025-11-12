$36.5 Million Coach No Longer Candidate for LSU Football Job Amid Extension Talks
The LSU Tigers have seen multiple potential candidates remove their names from consideration for the job opening in Baton Rouge across the last handful of days.
After firing head coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 season, the LSU administration has ramped efforts in the program's coaching search with a committee spearheading the push.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected last week.
Now, with the search in full swing, potential candidates are flying in left and right with Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin emerging as the top target, according to multiple reports.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
When it comes to under the radar options on this year's coaching carousel, Louisville decision-maker Jeff Brohm fits the mold. Would LSU make the call?
"Brohm is Louisville royalty and has virtually his entire family tied into the university," Sports Illustrated wrote. "Would he give that all up to coach in the SEC at a place that could instantly hand him a national title contender right away? Given the number of openings, he may have to consider it."
Now, despite being tied to the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Florida Gators job openings, Brohm can be crossed off of the lists.
The Louisville Cardinals decision-maker is currently in extension talks with his current program where he will stay put - a significant development in LSU's coaching search.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +375
3. Joe Brady: +400
4. Clark Lea: +500
5. Dan Lanning: +700
6. James Franklin: +900
7. Jon Sumrall: +1000
8. Brent Key: +1400
9. Jimbo Fisher: +1800
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2000
Now, as the coaching carousel ramps up, Brohm can be crossed off the list as a potential candidate in Baton Rouge.
