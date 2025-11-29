Lane Kiffin Schedules Meeting With Ole Miss Athletics Director Amid LSU Football Push
The LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the pair of programs entering a two-team race for his services in 2026 and beyond.
After the Florida Gators were eliminated from contention on Friday, all focus shifted towards LSU and Ole Miss with the SEC programs looking to have Kiffin next fall.
In a decision that will send shockwaves across college football, both schools are preparing record-setting contracts for Kiffin from a salary perspective along with a significant amount of money allocated towards roster construction.
Now, it's "Decision Day" with Kiffin preparing to send college football fans in a frenzy.
For Kiffin, he's handled Saturday with a "business as usual" approach after navigating his normal routine despite a monumental decision on the horizon.
ESPN's Marty Smith joined ESPN College GameDay on Saturday to dissect the decision timeline on Saturday as the clock ticks for Kiffin.
“Lane told me this morning, ‘I’m going to 8 a.m. yoga with my family, it’s non-negotiable,’” ESPN’s Marty Smith said during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay.
“After yoga, he’s coming here to the facility with his staff to start game-planning for the Georgia Bulldogs in case Alabama loses tonight and the Rebels suddenly find themselves in Atlanta next weekend for the opportunity to play for a conference championship,” Smith reported.
“So, does that thereby delay the meeting with Keith Carter, the athletics director here, in the opportunity to determine where his future will be? Kiffin told me that meeting is this afternoon, but there’s much he wants to do before then.”
Now, as the decision inches closer, Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter have scheduled a meeting for 3 p.m. CT, sources confirm Ole Miss Rebels On SI. On3 Sports first reported the meeting.
In a move that will send shockwaves across college football, the clock is ticking for Kiffin as both the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers turn up the heat for his services.
Nick Saban's Take on the Decision:
“I think Lane’s decision is going to come down to one thing: where is the place that I can recruit the best players? And I think one of Lane’s apprehensions is that he’s had to use the portal to build his team at Ole Miss each year,” Saban said.
“At LSU, he probably could recruit better talent and then just supplement his team by need with the portal.
“That’s probably the dilemma that he has, as well as his loyalty to his team that he’s coaching now that he wants to be able to continue to coach. So it’s a tough thing to have the right answer to.”
