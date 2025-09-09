LSU Football Defensive Lineman, Texas Longhorns Transfer No Longer With Program
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason with the program signing 18 newcomers across both the winter and spring windows.
There was a focus on revamping the roster defensively with the Bayou Bengals adding a myriad of players along the front to add depth.
Now, one of LSU's defensive tackle signees has departed the program: Sydir Mitchell.
The Texas Longhorns defensive line transfer was with the LSU program across Spring Camp and into Fall Camp, but after two games in 2025, has elected to depart the Tigers.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder is no longer listed on the 2025 roster where he's now set to make a move after stints with both the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.
There's depth in the trenches with Dominick McKinley and Bernard Gooden handling first-team duties across the first two games along with Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory rounding out the two-deep depth chart.
LSU has played seven defensive linemen across the first two games of the season, but Mitchell had not taken a rep for the program.
Mitchell, a redshirt sophomore, suited up for the Texas Longhorns in nine career games while logging seven tackles during his time in Austin (Tex.).
The New Jersey native appeared in eight games throughout his two seasons with the Longhorns before making the move to Baton Rouge.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly raved about the newcomers and their impressive offseason with multiple fresh-faced players turning heads.
"Those guys have been great program players as well. On time, accountable, pushing others. It's been, and I said this before, it's been really fun to watch these guys really just melt into the current culture and standards.
"I could talk as much about what they do on a day-to-day basis in the program. But on the field all of those guys are going to be playing for us and getting meaningful reps and help us.
"As advertised probably more than advertised because you really don't know how their personalities will play out. All three of them have different personalities, but impact our program."
Now, LSU will operate without Mitchell on roster as the Tigers gear up for the Florida Gators in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
