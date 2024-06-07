LSU Football: Former 5-Star LSU RB John Emery Returning to Baton Rouge
LSU running back John Emery, a former five-star prospect, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in April as a graduate student with the intention to find a new home to play his final season of eligibility.
Now, Emery has made the decision to return to Baton Rouge for one last run with the Bayou Bengals. LSU Odyssey first reported the news.
With one season of college ball remaining, Emery was looking for a program where he could make an immediate impact once he's 100% recovered from a torn ACL suffered last fall.
But after significant thought, and an official visit to check out the UCLA Bruins, he's made the decision to remain put at LSU.
It's been a tricky road for Emery, who was rated a Top-15 prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle, with the intention to depart Baton Rouge in hopes of finding a place to close out his career.
Emery has totaled 1,062 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while starting in five games and appearing in 37. He saw most of his production occur in 2020 and 2022, logging 75 and 76 carries, respectively.
Emery missed significant time with the program after sitting out the entire 2021 season due to academics as well as missing time in 2023 for the same reason.
The uphill battle continued towards the end of 2023 after Emery tore his ACL on a rushing play late in the year.
He announced he would not return to LSU after the 2023 season, and was not included in the current scholarship count. Many assumed he would either hang up his cleats or become an NFL free agent, but his next move is now locked in.
After the highs and lows of his playing career in Death Valley, Emery returns to the program with one season of eligibility remaining. He hopes to be fully recovered from an ACL tear and suit up for the Tigers this fall.
Emery is the final active member of LSU's 2019 National Championship team that saw the program light up competition behind a historic season from Heisman winner Joe Burrow and Co.
