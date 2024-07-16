LSU Football Immediate Impact Freshmen: Brian Kelly Circles Three Youngsters to Shine
LSU head coach Brian Kelly wrapped up his SEC Media Days appearance on Monday after making his rounds to several networks across the country.
During a stop on SEC Network, Kelly raved about a trio of freshmen that have turned heads during their short time on campus: Defensive tackle Dominick McKinley, defensive end Gabriel Reliford and wide receiver Jelani Watkins.
Kelly and his staff have felt strongly about the youngsters and their ability to carve out roles early into their LSU careers with year one on the horizon.
Here's a look into the three freshmen and what they provide the Tigers for the long haul:
Dominick McKinley: Five-Star Freshman Defensive Tackle
LSU freshman defensive tackle Dominick McKinley arrived in Baton Rouge this summer with lofty expectations after signing with the Tigers as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana.
McKinley, one of the top defensive tackles in America, revealed his commitment to Brian Kelly and Co. on New Years Eve before putting pen to paper during February's signing period.
The recruitment of McKinley was a rollercoaster ride after remaining firm to his Texas A&M pledge, but with LSU continuing to chip away, the Bayou Bengals got it done down the stretch.
Now, after making his way to campus as a summer enrollee, McKinley is in Death Valley with an opportunity to see the field during year one in the purple and gold.
For Kelly and defensive line coach Bo Davis, the addition of McKinley quickly became a critical move due to lack of depth within the interior defensive line.
The top prospect in the Bayou State has turned heads during his first few weeks with the program and his work in the weight room throughout the spring has paid off.
The freshman phenom hovered around the 275-285 pound range during his senior year of high school with Acadiana (La.), but has bulked up significantly this offseason.
McKinley is now listed at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds heading into his first season with the Bayou Bengals.
It's plain and simple: McKinley is expected to take snaps during his first season in Baton Rouge due to depth issues and the Tigers have been pleased with his development so far.
He hit the weight room with force during the spring on his own and carried his momentum once enrolling at LSU during the summer.
According to a source, McKinley has been impressive this offseason and gelling with his teammates quickly.
The transition to SEC ball is challenging for any position group, but when it comes to the defensive line, it's a significant adjustment.
For McKinley, he'll be expected to take significant snaps down the stretch of the season.
Gabriel Reliford: No. 2 Defensive Lineman in Louisiana
Reliford arrived in Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee in January with the opportunity to take in spring ball before his freshman campaign.
Once on campus, the coveted defensive lineman turned heads immediately. Reliford thrived in the weight room after adding significant size and worked his way into meaningful snaps come the Spring Game in April.
He worked in with the second and third team defensive ends and wrapped up the game with two sacks and two tackles for loss. Reliford's showing immediately put the LSU staff on notice, but it was expected by most.
The work ethic he attains paired with impressive technique as an "undersized" defensive lineman has helped mold him into a player this program is excited for long term.
This summer, he's already become dominant during workouts. The freshman earned Freak of the Week honors already after handling business in the weight room and during other strength/conditioning work.
Now, he's poised to have a big-time fall camp in August with this program looking for him to take impactful snaps prior to the 2024 season.
LSU signed both McKinley and Reliford, former Texas A&M commitments, with both attaining an opportunity to see early playing time due to the lack of depth up front.
Jelani Watkins: Speedy Four-Star Wide Receiver
LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton circled Texas native Jelani Watkins as a top priority in the 2024 cycle, and after signing the speedster, the Tigers bring in one of the fastest wideouts in America.
Watkins, who's shined on the track and field, adds a different element to the Bayou Bengals' most recent recruiting class with an opportunity to develop in Baton Rouge.
The former four-star prospect has shown growth as a route-runner and pass catcher, but with unteachable speed, Watkins is a player turning heads this offseason.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound speedster arrived on campus as a summer enrollee after bypassing the opportunity to enroll at LSU in January.
A dominant presence on the track, he wanted to handle responsibilities for his senior campaign during the spring.
Now, he's in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to grow alongside several seasoned veterans in the LSU wide receiver room.
Watkins could ultimately redshirt in year one with Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton, among others, handling most of the reps in 2024, but his potential is limitless.
Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has an opportunity to develop the speedster who's shown flashes of what's to come during his time in Baton Rouge.
Other LSU News:
No. 1 Pitcher in America, LSU Signee William Schmidt Bypassing 2024 MLB Draft
LSU Baseball Lands First-Round Talent via NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU Football Trending for Pair of Prized Defensive Backs
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.