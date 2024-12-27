LSU Football Linebacker Harold Perkins Makes Decision: Return to LSU or NFL Draft?
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season after revealing his decision via social media on Friday.
The star defensive piece remained the final domino for the Bayou Bengals after seeing Garrett Nussmeier, Will Campbell, Emery Jones and Mason Taylor all make decisions regarding their futures.
Now, for Perkins, he's officially made up his mind. He will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season alongside Nussmeier.
Perkins took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign with the Tigers in 2022.
A player shot out of a cannon on every snap, Perkins quickly emerged as a player NFL scouts would be keeping tabs on during his college career.
After a stellar campaign in Year 1 with the program, there was slight regression in 2023 after the LSU coaching staff struggled to find his ideal role.
Then, fast forward to Perkins' junior campaign in 2024 and it had an abrupt ending with the star linebacker suffering a torn ACL early in the season.
A player who was receiving first round buzz in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite Perkins' usage remaining a question mark, it was a brutal blow for the program.
Now, Perkins has made his decision: Return to LSU, continue rehabbing and prepare for a senior season where he can boost his 2026 NFL Draft stock.
He's slipped down 2025 draft board due to injury and usage issues, but it's clear an organization would have been willing to take the "risk" for such a talented athlete. Instead, he's back in the purple and gold for one more year.
Perkins returned to the sideline for LSU's Week 13 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores to support his teammates as he continued rehabbing his torn ACL.
He's finishing the early stages of his recovery, according to head coach Brian Kelly, with a focus now on getting back up to speed.
"He's doing really well in his recovery talking to Owen Stanley, our athletic trainer," Kelly said on Monday. "He's been in the building quite a bit now that he's passed the early stages of the repair. Now, it's about hard work."
What have LSU's other draft-eligible Tigers decided? Who's returning? Who's headed to the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Other Draft-Eligible Tigers:
The Key Returning Piece: QB Garrett Nussmeier
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier revealed in December that he will be returning to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.
The Lake Charles native bypassed the 2025 NFL Draft where he had the chance to be a Top-5 quarterback taken in April.
Instead, he'll return to LSU for his final season of eligibility under Brian Kelly.
It's a monumental decision for Nussmeier with the Tigers retaining their cornerstone to the program for one more season.
“This year was a huge growth year for me,” Nussmeier said after the Oklahoma game. “I said in September I hoped I would be a better player by the end of the year than I was then and I think that has proven to be true. Our team got better throughout the year and there were things we had to fix and we improved. I’m happy for us and our team and for me personally, I continued to grow my game and I look forward to continuing to do that into the offseason.”
Nussmeier bleeds purple and gold. He's shown that time and time again after remaining in Baton Rouge when he easily could have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
But no moment proved that more than the regular season finale after Nussmeier took a sack against Oklahoma, went to the locker room for X-rays and came back to play in the final two and a half quarters to lead LSU to victory.
“We had a talk and I told him there was no way I was sitting out. A lot of these guys have busted their butts for the last year. LSU means the world to me and I bleed these colors no matter what anyone has to say about me. There was no way I was going to watch that game from the sideline and let those seniors go without me playing. There was no option in my head. whatever we had to do to get back out there.”
Now, moving forward, LSU's pitch to Transfer Portal wide receivers will be much easier with Nussmeier at the helm of the offense.
A signal-caller that isn't scared to take the top off of the defense, he's a wideout's dream heading into the 2025 season.
Nussmeier will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
Trio of Tigers Depart for the 2025 NFL Draft: Will Campbell, Mason Taylor and Emery Jones
The Offensive Line Duo: Will Campbell and Emery Jones
Will Campbell will forgo his final season of eligibility and take his talents to the next level after a dominant career in the purple and gold.
"There aren't enough words to describe the impact LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana has had on my life," Campbell said in a written statement. "Over the past three years, I was blessed to live out my childhood dream of being an LSU Tiger ... Thank you, coach Brian Kelly for the leadership and opportunity to play at my dream school. Specifically, I'd like to thank (LSU offensive line coach) Brad Davis, Steve Demao, Adam Kleffner, Kanan Ray and John McDonell. I appreciate everything you've poured into me to become the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person.
"To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions. Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can't be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world ... After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will always cherish my time at LSU."
Heading into the 2024 season, Campbell was a projected top-five selection in several mock drafts.
In the most recent mocks, he remains a first-round selection with organizations in the top-10 preparing to take a closer look at the Louisiana native.
Campbell started in every game of his LSU career after bursting on the scene as a true freshman in 2022.
A leader for the purple and gold, Campbell earned the coveted No. 7 jersey in 2023 after becoming the voice of the LSU Tigers.
For Jones, the Tigers' starting right tackle in 2024, he departs Baton Rouge after an impressive three-year career in the purple and gold.
There was hope that Jones would return in 2025 as he looked to improve his NFL Draft stock in his final college season, but after mulling over the options with his camp, the Louisiana native will now begin the next chapter of his playing career.
Th4 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started in over 30 games for the LSU Tigers across three seasons after being thrown in the fire as a true freshman
Mason Taylor: Tight End
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
