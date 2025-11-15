LSU Football Next Head Coach Odds: New Favorites Emerge for Tigers Head Coaching Job
The coaching carousel is in full swing this fall with multiple premier programs in search of new decision-makers heading into the 2026 season.
Following the move to relieve Brian Kelly of his duties in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers joined the party as a top available school looking for a new head coach.
LSU, Florida, Penn State, Auburn, and Arkansas are among the top vacancies in college football with the rumor mill swirling as potential candidates are mentioned left and right.
For the LSU Tigers, the school has remained in the spotlight ever since Kelly's firing with the university pressing the reset button on the athletic department.
The LSU administration put together a search committee with newly appointed athletics director Verge Ausberry set to spearhead the group looking for a new decision-maker.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected last week.
Now, the potential candidates are rolling in with Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Tulane's Jon Sumrall, and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham among the names that has social media swirling.
One thing is clear for the Tigers: Kiffin is a top candidate with the program rolling out the red carpet for the hottest name on the market.
In what has become a three-team battle between the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators, the trio of SEC programs are looking to have his services in 2026.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said on Monday of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
But there are betting favorites emerging for the LSU Tigers job with multiple new names added to the list, according to BetOnline.
Along with BetOnline, Kalshi has adjusted their prediction machine with new names to monitor as the coaching search intensifies.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +450
3. Clark Lea: +500
4. Kelvin Sheppard: +500
5. Joe Brady: +650
The new name to know, according to BetOnline, is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard as his odds have increased dramatically over the last 24 hours.
The Kalshi Prediction Machine:
Lane Kiffin: 32 percent
Nick Saban: 13 percent
Jon Sumrall: 11 percent
As the rumor mill swirls, it's clear Kiffin is the top target, but multiple candidates remain in touch with the LSU administration while the vetting process slowly turns into interviews in the coming days.
