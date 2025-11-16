LSU Football Next Head Coach Odds: Three Favorites Emerging For Tigers Coaching Job
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a national coaching search this fall after relieving Brian Kelly of his duties in late October amid a 5-3 start to the season.
Following the decision to part ways with Kelly, the LSU administration pressed the reset button on the athletics department with a new athletics director spearheading the search for a new decision-maker.
LSU elevated Verge Ausberry to a full-time role at the athletics director position where he has pieced together a search committee to find the new coach.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected this month.
Now, as the rumor mill swirls, there are multiple potential candidates that look to move to the top of LSU's list.
Three Targets to Know:
No. 1: Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is a top target for the program with the administration eyeing the Magnolia State shot-caller.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are calling Kiffin with the pair of SEC programs looking to lure the Rebels' decision-maker out of Oxford
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
For Kiffin, he's remained mum on the subject this fall with Ole Miss within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth after moving to 10-1 on the season following a win over Florida on Saturday night.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said this week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired."
But one thing is certain - Kiffin is a top candidate for the LSU Tigers and the program is set to roll out the red carpet.
No. 2: Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers
The shot-caller in Columbia has helped turn around a Missouri program over the last few seasons where he's emerged as a potential candidate for the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Penn State Nittany Lions job openings.
For the LSU job, Sports Illustrated believes he's a deserving candidate for the gig due to his savviness in recruiting - specifically in the new era of NIL.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
Drinkwitz will be a name to keep tabs on during this year's coaching carousel.
No. 3: Clark Lea - Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt decision-maker Clark Lea will be a name to keep tabs on across this year's coaching carousel with his Commodores squad in contention for a College Football Playoff berth.
Quarterback Diego Pavia will depart the program this offseason, along with other talented pieces to the success of the program, with Vanderbilt looking to hit the reset button. Is this something that Lea is willing to do in Nashville?
It could be a long-shot, but Lea is a potential candidate to know.
Honorable Mention: Lincoln Riley - USC Trojans
The USC Trojans head coach has silenced the rumor mill this month, but it remains to be seen what Lincoln Riley does in the future.
"Before landing Kelly, Riley was the one LSU had its sights set on," Sports Illustrated wrote. "Could a second pass work out for the Tigers and for a head coach who hasn’t proven to be a good fit in the Big Ten?
"While his program building has taken a hit the last few years with the Trojans, there’s no denying is a great play-caller and could have an incredible offense given the athletes the Tigers typically recruit."
The Recent BetOnline Odds: LSU Coach Edition
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+375)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
The LSU Tigers coaching search is on with all eyes on the future of the program in Baton Rouge as the administration looks to secure the next shot-caller.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.