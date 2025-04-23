LSU Football Position Change Update: Running Back Turned Quarterback is 'Electric'
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp last week with the program navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge.
With a unique blend of returning talent and newcomers on the current roster, the 15-plus spring practices provided an opportunity for the new-look unit to gain chemistry.
Now, with camp in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead towards summer workouts in June.
But one piece to monitor in Baton Rouge is the current quarterback room.
LSU added Mississippi State signal-caller Michael Van Buren via the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window after a one-year stint in Starkville.
“Michael did a lot of great things at Mississippi State last year,” LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. “I think Mike, when you watch when he gets comfortable — and you’ve really seen it, we’ve seen it a lot this spring — his comfortability in the pocket is exceptional.
"I mean, it is exceptional. And I think that’s a really huge talent for him, and then he can drive the football now. He can touch every piece of the field with his arm.”
But LSU made another move in the quarterback room after turning running back Ju'Juan Johnson into a signal-caller for Spring Camp.
With redshirt-freshman Colin Hurley recovering following a car crash in early 2025, the program turned to Johnson to assist in the quarterback room.
LSU worked with three scholarship signal-callers during Spring Camp: Garrett Nussmeier, Van Buren and Johnson.
For Johnson, he's used to having the ball in his hands. He holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career.
Johnson was rated as a Top 10 prospect in the Bayou State coming out of high school in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
How did Johnson look during camp? Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan provided the latest:
“Ju’Juan wanted to come back to quarterback, and I couldn’t be more excited to have him,” Sloan said. “You know, he’s obviously a different style of quarterback than maybe the other two guys. He’s gonna definitely — right, you’re gonna have to respect his feet.
"Just working through him, I think you’ve seen his growth from a passing standpoint. He throws a good ball, but in terms of his progressions and doing the things he needs to do. And then, you know, just his footwork and and commanding the huddle, I think he has great leadership skills.”
The one word to describe Johnson: Electric.
“He’s been electric with the ball in hand, made a couple of big plays when we’ve been in live tackle situations,” Sloan said. “So I think he’s been excited. He’s been fun to coach. He’s attentive and he’s getting after it.”
LSU has now officially wrapped up Spring Camp with the program now shifting focus towards summer workouts in June for the next phase of the offseason.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.