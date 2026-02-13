LSU Football Reveals Spring Camp Schedule With 'Lane Kiffin Era' Set to Kickoff

The Lane Kiffin era is off to a strong start in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers gearing up to take the practice fields in the coming weeks to open Spring Camp.

LSU has announced the official dates for camp with 15 allotted practice days as the Tigers' No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America prepares to suit up in the Bayou State.

“I think talent-wise, it probably is [the best portal class ever]. A lot of that is also numbers, the volume helps that statement. Over time, volume has gone up because as the system has evolved, it’s created a structure that pushes players into the portal," Kiffin said of the haul.

"When I say it’s probably the best ever on paper, that’s partly because of numbers and volume. We also had a lot to replace. Some of that was players’ decisions to move on, and part of it was our decisions.

"I’ll never come out and say anything about the last staff. It doesn’t mean our way is better or worse, it’s just different. When a new staff comes in, you usually make a lot of changes, especially when a program changes direction.

"I know there was skepticism about how many players went into the portal, but my answer to fans and media was this: if we kept the same players, we’re good coaches, but we don’t have magic dust. Change was needed in the building.”

The 2026 LSU Tigers Spring Practice Schedule:

March 24

March 26

March 28

March 31

April 2

April 4

April 7

April 9

April 11

April 14

April 16

April 18

April 21

April 23

April 24

Now, with the clock ticking unting Spring Camp, the LSU Tigers will continue navigating offseason workouts with the new-look roster currently in Baton Rouge preparing for practice beginning on March 24.

“All of these players coming together, and I know there’s so much excitement, but what excites me is we really are just getting started,” Kiffin said. “We can get even better. A lot of these players are young that we signed. This won’t be a senior heavy team that has to replace everyone next year. There’s a lot of youth and a lot of really good players.

