LSU Football Running Back, Louisiana Native Has the Tigers Staff's Attention in Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will wrap up Fall Camp on Saturday night in Death Valley with the program set to navigate a scrimmage for the final practice.
Across the last four weeks, the Bayou Bengals have seen a myriad of newcomers turn heads while carving out a path as a contributor ahead of the 2025 season.
LSU signed the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class with 18 players making their way to Baton Rouge, but the Tigers also signed a Top-10 2025 Recruiting Class.
Throughout Fall Camp, multiple youngsters have made an impact - notably five-star running back Harlem Berry.
The No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle has emerged as a player that will make an instant impact for the program in some capacity.
Berry caught LSU head coach Brian Kelly's attention during Spring Camp with the program's shot-caller praising his freshman.
"He's a natural runner of the football. He sees things that you just don't coach and the great backs just have that natural, uncanny ability to see things on the move and you just let it go. He's got to be coached on protections," Kelly said.
"He's got to be coached on scheme. He's got to be coached on how to eat. He's got to be coached on some other things and we're doing it and he's very receptive to that. I didn't mean to imply otherwise, but he's a natural runner of the football and he's really good.
"I think he lives up to the billing of the best running back in the country because of his just natural instincts that he has as a running back."
Fast forward to Fall Camp and he's making impactful plays for the Tigers while running with both the first-team and second-team.
He's transformed his body after adding nearly 20 pounds to his frame and will enter his freshman campaign hovering around the 5-foot-11, 190-pound range.
LSU sophomore running back Caden Durham will be the starting running back in Baton Rouge, but the RB2 slot remains a battle between Harlem Berry, Kaleb Jackson, and true athlete Ju'Juan Johnson.
Johnson has returned to running back after stints at both quarterback and defensive back throughout his time with LSU.
For Berry, he's receiving solid reps across his first Fall Camp with the program.
"There's a bunch of guys that are playing extremely well. Obviously, Harlem Berry is getting the opportunity to get a lot of reps, and I think he's taking advantage of them, doing really well," offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said.
Now, heading into the 2025 season, all eyes will be on Berry as he looks to become an early contributor for the Bayou Bengals in the backfield.
