LSU Football's Bowl Destination Revealed on Selection Sunday Show
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 with the program gearing up to hit the road to Houston (Tex.) to round out the 2024 season. Brett McMurphy of Action Network first reported.
Kelly and Co. will search for victory No. 9 on the season after wrapping up the year with an 8-4 record during regular season play.
For LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier, it was a learning experience in 2024 after becoming the Tigers' starting quarterback this fall.
Nussmeier ended his first season as the starter tossing for 3,735 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on nearly 500 passing attempts. He completed over 63% of his throws in 2024.
It was a year of growth for the Louisiana native. Nussmeier has waited his time to take over for the Tigers and he wouldn't have changed a thing. It's all a learning lesson.
"This year was a huge growth year for me. I said it in September, and I still stand on it. I hope that I would be a better player now than I was in September, and I think that that was proven to be true. I think that our team got better throughout the year. We got closer, and we got better," Nussmeier said on Nov. 30 after the victory over Oklahoma.
"Whatever things we had to fix and the red zone scoring, we have improved on that a lot. So, I am so happy for us, so happy for our team, and the things that we have worked on. For me, personally, I think that I have continued to get better, and I have continued to grow my game. I am looking forward to continuing to do that heading into the off-season."
Following an 8-4 regular season, it was a year that certainly didn't live up to the "LSU standard" in Baton Rouge, but Kelly isn't worried about the outside noise. There is life in Death Valley and the Tigers' shot-caller is keeping receipts.
“I’m proud of my team,” head coach Brian Kelly said last weekend. “The last two weeks, they listened to the narratives out there that they were not excited to play for anything and the season was over, and they simply went out and played inspired football. The last two weeks, they put consistent performances together. … This team over three years is 19-2 at home.
“So, whatever camp you want to jump into, go right ahead. We had five freshmen and two sophomores on defense today playing their tails off. We’re taking receipts and we’ll see you at the national championship.”
Now, despite the program not playing for a National Championship in 2024, the Tigers will get one last chance to end the year on a positive note in the win column with the bowl destination now being revealed.
