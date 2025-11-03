LSU Football Should Target These Three Auburn Tigers Amid Hugh Freeze's Firing
The Auburn Tigers have relieved head coach Hugh Freeze of his duties following the program's fifth loss of the season on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.
After a 4-5 start, including a 1-5 record in Southeastern Conference play, the Auburn administration made the move to pull the trigger and make a coaching change.
Now, there's a new SEC job open with Auburn set to join the coaching search alongside the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks this offseason.
With Freeze out of the picture, there will be a myriad of roster changes in the coming weeks with talented youngsters becoming key contributors early.
Which Tigers should LSU target if they were to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal?
Auburn Tigers To Know:
No. 1: Deuce Knight - Quarterback
The five-star true freshman has served as the third string quarterback for Freeze and Co. this season, but it's no secret Knight is a gamer.
The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder is set to be a hot commodity in the NCAA Transfer Portal if he makes the move to depart the program after wrapping up his prep career as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
With an impressive offer sheet out of high school, schools will look to re-enter the mix for Knight, but the LSU Tigers will be in dire need of a signal-caller.
Knight should be at the top of the board if the youngster makes the move to enter the free agent market.
No. 2: Cam Coleman - Wide Receiver
Auburn Tigers sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman would instantly become the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal if he were to enter this offseason.
Arugably the top wide receiver in the Southeastern Conference, Coleman has been sensational in his second season with Auburn - totaling 37 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns through nine games.
The numbers may not jump off of the page, but the coveted wideout flaunts impressive physical tools that have him a lethal weapon in the passing game.
No. 3: Xavier Atkins - Linebacker
Could there be a reunion in Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly out as the decision-maker of the LSU Tigers?
Second-year linebacker Xavier Atkins departed LSU after one season with the program prior to making his way to Auburn for the 2025 season.
Atkins struggled to see the field with the Bayou Bengals, but has burst on the scene rather quickly with his new program - logging 69 totaling tackles (team-high), 7 sacks and an interception for the Tigers.
For the LSU Tigers, the program will return to action on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa for a Week 11 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
