LSU Football Transfer Target, No. 1 Available Safety Reveals Commitment Date
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to the program's advantage after recontructing the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason.
After adding 16 newcomers during the winter window, LSU reeled in the top-ranked Transfer Portal haul in America headlined by Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton.
Now, the Tigers have taken a "quiet" approach during the spring window with one commitment as it currently stands.
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden revealed a pledge to Kelly and the Tigers on Saturday after a visit to Baton Rouge.
An All-AAC Honorable Mention selection in 2024, Gooden logged 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during the 2024 season with the Bulls.
The talented defensive lineman officially placed his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal this week and immediately hit the ground running with a visit to the Bayou State.
From there, he shut things down with the Tigers securing his services.
But is Kelly's program done in the portal this offseason?
Heading into the spring window, Kelly stated that LSU would be "quiet" during the April period unless there were players that provided an incredible opportunity.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
After retooling the entire roster, Kelly and the staff feel comfortable with where the program currently stands, but there is a name to monitor.
Houston safety AJ Haulcy is a player that has received buzz this month with the Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes generating significant attention.
But the LSU Tigers are also a program that is quietly flying under the radar and in the mix.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Now, he's locked in a commitment date with Haulcy set to announce where he will be playing in 2025 on Monday, April 28.
Haulcy, according to multiple reports, has met face-to-face with the Ole Miss Rebels. He will also meet with the Miami Hurricanes on Monday in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Can LSU make a move down the stretch and remain in play for the talented defender?
