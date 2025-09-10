LSU Football vs. Florida Gators Injury Report: Brian Kelly Provides Key Update
No. 3 LSU will return to action in Week 3 for a showdown against the Florida Gators to open Southeastern Conference play.
Brian Kelly and Co. are coming off of a pair of wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech, but the belief within the program is that the Tigers are yet to hit their stride despite a 2-0 start.
"I don't think that we have shown what we can be yet, and so I think that's frustrating, but also encouraging. It's only week three. Doing our best to find that whatever we gotta do to get there, and once we get there, try and find a way to keep a rhythm," Nussmeier said.
Heading into the week, it's about playing "up to the LSU standard" moving ahead with an opportunity to begin the season 3-0.
"There's a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that's the standard that we're gonna have to play when we go on that field. Every Saturday, there's a standard, and our guys know what the standard is," Kelly said. "We're gonna be demanding, not demeaning, but we're gonna be demanding.
"Our expectations are that if we want to go 1-0, we have to do the same things each and every week, and we're not moving off of that. We've heard enough about the other stuff. We're gonna focus on what we can control, and that is today."
For the Tigers a critical component to the program living up to the standard is offensive lineman Braelin Moore.
Kelly provided an update on the injured Tiger during the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday.
The Injury Update: OL Braelin Moore
LSU offensive lineman Braelin Moore went down on the first play from scrimmage last weekend in Death Valley after being rolled up on following a rushing attempt from Caden Durham.
Moore went to the locker room and ultimately returned to the sidelines in street clothes and a walking boot for the remainder of the game.
Once Moore went down with an injury, offensive line coach Brad Davis had sophomore DJ Chester go in at the center position.
“We did not get the sense he got a high ankle sprain or that he would need a tight rope procedure and he was going to be out for four weeks,” Kelly revealed on Monday.
“He’s going to be day-to-day and see how he feels. He felt better today, so we’re going to list him as questionable and that could change to probable as we go through the week - we’ll see how that progresses.”
The Virginia Tech transfer earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance on the road at Memorial Stadium against Clemson to open the season.
Now, Kelly has provided a second update during an appearance on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday:
"I think we have him listed as probable." Kelly said. "If not, maybe I'll double check. Maybe he's questionable. He did practice yesterday, and we expect him to practice today," Kelly said.
