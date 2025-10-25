LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Picks in Week 9
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday night in Death Valley with a matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M up next on the docket.
After suffering the program's second loss of the season last weekend at Vanderbilt, it's now or never for the Bayou Bengals against a top-five foe.
"We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game," Brian Kelly said this week.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
With kickoff just hours away, all eyes are set to be on No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M with a primetime clash inching closer.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-105)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: +114
- Texas A&M: -134
Total
- Over 49.5 (-105)
- Under 49.5 (-115)
LSU is currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
SP+ Prediction: Texas A&M Gets it Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge with a 52 percent chance to escape with a win at Tiger Stadium over No. 20 LSU.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 48 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 26-25 on Saturday, according to the SP+ model.
