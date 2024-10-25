LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Tigers WR Status Downgraded to Questionable
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have battled the injury bug in 2024 with a number of players suffering season-ending injuries through the first few weeks of the season.
Now, with the meat of the Southeastern Conference schedule ramping up, the Bayou Bengals continue adding players to the Injury Report.
The SEC updated the Injury Report on Thursday evening with a starting wide receiver being downgraded from "probable" to "questionable" for Week 9.
A look into Saturday's game information and the full Injury Report:
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Injury Report: Week 9 Edition
WR Chris Hilton Jr: Questionable
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. has yet to make his 2024 debut after suffering an ankle injury during the Tigers' Fall Camp back in August.
The redshirt-junior has remained day-to-day for weeks as he rehabs the injury, and after missing the first seven games, Hilton is finally turning the corner.
Brian Kelly addressed the media on Thursday evening to provide his final updates ahead of a matchup against No. 14 Texas A&M.
He revealed that Hilton was a full participant in practice after operating at "full capacity" during LSU's last practice before heading to College Station on Friday.
The Bayou Bengals will have a walkthrough on Friday before heading to the Lone Star State in the afternoon.
In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran wideout sidelined and unable to make his season debut to this point.
"Chris was able to do some individual work," Kelly said last Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day situation so he's still questionable, but we're trending in the right direction there."
Kelly then provided an update last Thursday regarding Hilton's status after ruling him out for Week 8.
Now, moving into Texas A&M Week, Hilton is "questionable" to suit up for the Week 9 contest, according to Thursday's Injury Report.
Earlier in October, Kelly detailed the "unusual" injury and the healing process for Hilton while also detailing how it remains a day-by-day process.
"It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing has just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
Now, he remains on the Injury Report heading into Week 9 at Texas A&M, but is trending in the right direction in hopes of suiting up.
WR CJ Daniels: Questionable
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels is once again on the Injury Report as he nurses a knee injury he suffered in Week 6 prior to the open date. He reaggravated a knee injury from the past and continues rehabbing.
Daniels has been on the injury report over the last two weeks where he sat out for the Ole Miss matchup in Tiger Stadium before playing in last weekend's game at Arkansas.
Now, after initially being listed as "probable" on Wednesday's report, LSU has downgraded his status to "questionable" as of Thursday evening.
The Full Injury Report: Week 9 Edition
LSU Tigers:
Jordan Allen – Out
Harold Perkins Jr. – Out
Kyle Parker – Out
John Emery Jr. – Out
Trey Holly – Out
Thomas Crawford – Out
Princeton Malbrue – Out
Kobe Roberts – Out
Jake Ibieta – Out
Tyree Adams – Out
Jacobian Guillory – Out
Chris Hilton Jr. – Questionable
Kimo Makane’ole – Questionable
CJ Daniels – Questionable
Greg Penn III – Probable
Austin Ausberry – Probable
Caden Durham – Probable
Miles Frazier – Probable
Texas A&M Aggies:
Texas A&M:
Rueben Owens – Out
Tyreek Chappell – Out
Jordan Pride – Out
Mark Nabou Jr. – Out
Chase Bisontis – Out
