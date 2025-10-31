LSU Interim AD Given Full Authority To Hire Football Coach, Reveals Search Committee
LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry will have full authority to make the next football hire in Baton Rouge with the decision-maker forming a committee as the search begins, he told reporters on Friday.
The former LSU linebacker has been tied to the university for more than 30 years where he now finds himself leading the athletic department following the news of Scott Woodward and LSU parting ways on Thursday night.
"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," Ausberry said on Friday. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.
"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."
Ausberry emphatically stated that LSU "is not broken" during his Friday press conference with the Tigers ready to turn the page.
"This place is not broken; the athletic department is not broken. We win. I’ve been part of 18 national championships at LSU — six of them recently. I’ve been part of four national championship games, won three national championships," Ausberry said.
"I’ve been part of seven SEC championships, two as a player. I know what it takes to win. We know what it takes to win. And that’s our job — that’s our mission.
Ausberry has pieced together a search committee as the hunt for the next head football coach gets underway in Baton Rouge.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Former LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Interim Athletic Director
"The next chapter is this: we have to hire a football coach. We’re going to hire the best football coach there is. That’s our job," Ausberry said.
"We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There are 12 teams that make it — it’s going to expand, and we have to be one of those. No substitutes."
It's a time of change in Baton Rouge, and with Ausberry now at the helm, all eyes are on the selection of the next head coach following Brian Kelly's departure.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.